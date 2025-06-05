Number 91 and the Three Who Wore It Best for the Dolphins
The countdown to the start of the 2025 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 91.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99,Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, Trace Armstrong at 93, and Zach Sieler at 92.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 91 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins:
LB Ed Judie (1984), DT Mack Moore (1985-86), DE Fred Robinson (1986), LB Victor Morris (1987), DE Jeff Cross (1988-95), DE Lorenzo Bromell (1998-2001), DE Jay Williams (2002-04), DL Vonnie Holliday (2005-08), DE/LB Cameron Wake (2009-18), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (2020-24)
The debate on the best 91 on the Dolphins
The Dolphins have gotten some solid production out of that number ever since Jeff Cross began wearing it in 1988. Cross had 59.5 sacks in his eight NFL seasons, all with the Dolphins, reaching double digits three times. Lorenzo Bromell holds a share of the Dolphins rookie sack record with 8 in 1998. Jay Williams was a very good backup who appeared in every game from 2002-04 before Vonnie Holliday started 59 games in four seasons. Holliday had seven sacks in 2006 and 3.5 in 2008 when he helped the Dolphins win the AFC East. And then, of course, there's Cameron Wake, who simply was the Dolphins' best player in the 2010s after coming over from the Canadian Football League. Emmanuel Ogbah had two good seasons after he joined the Dolphins in 2020, with nine sacks twice and an NFL-best 12 passes batted at the line in 2021 and became a solid contributor for three more seasons before he left as a free agent this offseason.
The top three Dolphins players with number 91
1. Cameron Wake
2. Jeff Cross
3. Vonnie Holliday