Number 91 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

Alain Poupart

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 91.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 91 for at least one regular season game:

LB Ed Judie (1984), DT Mack Moore (1985-86), DE Fred Robinson (1986), LB Victor Morris (1987), DE Jeff Cross (1988-95), DE Lorenzo Bromell (1998-2001), DE Jay Williams (2002-04), DL Vonnie Holliday (2005-08), DE/LB Cameron Wake (2009-18)

The debate:

The Dolphins have gotten some solid production out of that number ever since Jeff Cross began wearing it in 1988. Cross had 59.5 sacks in his eight NFL seasons, all with the Dolphins, reaching double digits three times. Lorenzo Bromell holds a share of the Dolphins rookie sack record with 8 in 1998. Jay Williams was a very good backup who appeared in every game from 2002-04 before Vonnie Holliday started 59 games in four seasons. Holliday had seven sacks in 2006 and 3.5 in 2008 when he helped the Dolphins win the AFC East. And then, of course, there's Cameron Wake, who simply was the Dolphins' best player in the 2010s after coming over from the Canadian Football League.

Worth noting:

Mack Moore had 5.5 sacks in his first season with the Dolphins, including two in the big Monday night victory against the Chicago Bears in December 1985. ... Fred Robinson and Victor Morris both were former University of Miami players; Morris started all three strike replacement games in 1987 but didn't play another game in the NFL.

The top three:

1. Cameron Wake

2. Jeff Cross

3. Vonnie Holliday

