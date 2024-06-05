Number 92 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the 2024 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Dolphins.
Today, we're at number 92.
The top players at each number so far have been Jason Taylor at 99,Jared Odrick at 98, Phillip Merling at 97, Paul Soliai at 96, Tim Bowens at 95, Randy Starks at 94, and Trace Armstrong at 93.
As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.
Players who wore 92 for at least one regular season game for the Dolphins
LB Laz Chavez (1987), DE Nate Hill (1988), LB David Griggs (1989-93), DT Daryl Gardener (1996-2001), DT Jeff Zgonina (2003), LS John Denney (2007-18), DT Robert Nkemdiche (2019), DT Zach Sieler (2019-23)
The debate on the best 92 on the Dolphins
There aren't a lot of players to debate here considering only eight wore the number and four of them played one season or less with the Dolphins. The only one-and-done who made any kind of impact was DT Jeff Zgonina, who played all 16 games with three starts in 2003 and had three sacks and an interception. Griggs started 45 games for the Dolphins, including all 16 in 1990 when the defense led the way to a 12-4 finish. Gardener started 77 games in six seasons with the Dolphins and had flashes of dominance, though the consistency wasn't always there. Denney, of course, ended up playing the second-most games in franchise history, though he spent his first two seasons wearing 97. His longevity alone might give him the nod, plus he's also the only Dolphins player selected to the Pro Bowl wearing 92. Zach Sieler has become a great pick-up for the Dolphins and is coming off a season where he reached double digits in sacks.
The top three Dolphins players with number 92
1. John Denney
2. Daryl Gardener
3. Zach Sieler
Where No. 1 ranks among the NFL's all-time best
There's no Dolphins player who would rank close to the top of the 92's in the NFL. The best player to ever wear that number probably has to be the late Reggie White, the dominant defensive lineman for the Eagles and Packers. Other greats to wear that number would include Michael Strahan, Haloti Ngata and James Harrison.