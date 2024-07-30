Offensive Line in the Spotlight and in a Fluid State
The Miami Dolphins offensive line remains the most unsettled position on the entire roster, and there's little happening in training camp to alleviate many of the concerns.
The most notable development at practice Tuesday was the high number of bad snaps or bad center-quarterback exchanges, which actually were worse than the problematic display a day earlier.
Then there's the overall health of the group, with presumptive starting left guard Isaiah Wynn still on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and left tackle Terron Armstead practicing for the first time Tuesday, although it didn't involve any team work.
For a unit that has fans a bit nervous — OK, a lot nervous — this was not a great way to wrap up the first week of practice.
QUESTION MARKS ALONG THE LINE
While Armstead missing a lot of practice time really isn't a big deal because he's been really good for the Dolphins with limited practice since he got here in 2022, Wynn's absence may be is a bit more problematic.
Wynn hasn't practiced at all since he sustained a quad injury in the Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles last season after doing a respectable job to that point. This would be problematic for any player, let alone for one with Wynn's lengthy injury history.
While Armstead, new center Aaron Brewer and right tackle Austin Jackson will be in starting lineup, there will be competition at the guard spots and there will come a time when Wynn no longer is a slam dunk to start on the left side.
Reading into head coach Mike McDaniel's words from before practice Tuesday, it doesn't sound as though Wynn's return is imminent.
"He’s in the building every day," McDaniel said. "He’s doing well and his process is diligent. He’s been steadfast, fixture within the building and the team and he’ll keep progressing. I’ll give you an update when it’s a little clearer.”
The competition involves Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and perhaps newcomer Jack Driscoll, but it may be some time before we have clear answers as to what the final starting five will look like.
"I really don’t think about the competitions, I really don’t," McDaniel said. "I’m observing with a laser focus on how players are responding to good or bad plays and really it’s almost like I have a spreadsheet in my mind of how many opportunities are in front of them with today – there’s like, 25 opportunities for each guard and in that, I’ll assess that and then with a clear mind, watch how people tell me the story. I’m not going to forecast anything and get ahead of myself and diminish the importance of their daily development.
"What I do like to see is from a team perspective, I see guys making plays at the guard position and then I see guys being in tough situations that they can learn from because our defense is challenging every day. So we as a team, it’s not just watching players do things successfully, especially at the O-line position. You’re going to have your share of stresses and you’re going to have your share of things that maybe negatively cost the entire team on a play or two. How do you respond? We don’t have time for a passive mind-set, so who knows? It’s not just coachspeak. I live it. I’m way far away from truly assessing who’s a leader in the clubhouse, but I will say that the competition is real.”
ROUGH WEEK OF PRACTICE SO FAR FOR O-LINE
In the meantime, it would be nice for the offensive line to pick up its play.
Beyond the consistent pressure on the quarterbacks over the past few days, the snapping and exchange issues have been troubling.
Brewer and Tua Tagovailoa have had three muffed exchanges over the past two days. Armstead explained there's an adjustment period involved with Brewer because his snapping point might be different than what Tua was used to with former starting center Connor Williams.
But the high shotgun snaps — Driscoll and rookie free agent Ireland Brown — each cleared their quarterback's head at different times need to get fixed.
The good news is we're still very early in training camp, so there's plenty of time for progress.
But until that happens and there's more clarity on the offensive line, the group will continue to be a source for concern.