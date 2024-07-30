Dolphins Camp: Day Six Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back in practice Tuesday, with the players again wearing pads.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not working Monday are RB Raheem Mostert, RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Erik Ezukanma, LB David Long Jr., LB Anthony Walker Jr. and CB Cam Smith, on whom head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update beforehand.
Defensive back Elijah Campbell wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day for Monday.
Rookie Jason Maitre did a standing backflip in front of the stands.
Jaelan Phillips, who remains on PUP, played catch with fans, throwing the ball back and forth while standing on the field.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attended practice.
Terron Armstead was at practice, but did not do any work, contrary to what he told NFL Network on Monday.
The first competitive work of practice was one-on-ones, and this is where we remind everyone that in the WR vs. DB battle, it's highly favorable for the offensive players.
That out of the way, Nik Needham had a nice pass breakup when he blanketed rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington.
With Tyreek Hill not taking part in this drill, Jaylen Waddle went up against Jalen Ramsey twice and they split the reps with one completion and one pass breakup.
The first set of 11-on-11 work was some kind of ugly for the offense.
Tua did have a few short completions, but he also was intercepted by Jordan Poyer when the safety stepped in front of Braxton Berrios in the middle of the field.
And Tua was the best of the three quarterbacks.
As was the case Monday, there were snapping issues galore, starting a muffed exchange between center Aaron Brewer and Tua, followed by shotgun snaps clear over the head of the quarterback by rookie Ireland Brown and free agent pick-up Jack Driscoll.
Linebacker Grayson Murphy almost picked off a Mike White pass in the flat.
Veteran Calais Campbell, back after sitting out Monday, met De'Von Achane in the hole on a running play.
Emmanuel Ogbah continued his fine training camp, getting to Tua before Tua threw a long incompletion to Tyreek Hill.
White has a couple of misfires, including one deep to Hill.
Veteran tight end Jonnu Smith had a rough day, dropping two passes. The second came on a no-look pass from Tua that was thrown slightly behind him but clearly should have been caught.
Chop Robinson again made some plays, once getting the running back immediately after he took the pitch and another time when he had pressure on the quarterback.
Rookie free agent Isaiah Johnson had great coverage on an incompletion.
On the second set of 11-on-11, Tua had the best throw of practice, a seam completion to Anthony Schwartz.
Rookie Storm Duck had a nice PBU with tight coverage on Braylon Sanders.
Kader Kohou had a couple of great pass breakups, including one down the left sideline to Achane.
Bell had another play with pressure.
In a goal-to-go period, Siran Neal broke up a fade intended for Hill from Skylar Thompson.
De'Von Achane ran through a big hole on a play from the 8-yard line.
Chop Robinson broke through and would have had a sack of Tua on a play from the 2-yard line.
There were more exchange issues in this drill.
The team then did a third-and-1 session, with Achane stuffed for no gain on the first play.
Tua then had a nice completion to Hill after scrambling to his right.
Running back Jeff Wilson gained 4 yards on the next third-and-1, but he came up limping after the play.
With Skylar Thompson at quarterback, Cam Brown got to him for a would-be sack.
Tempers flared toward the end of practice, with Patrick Paul and Kader Kohou getting into it after it started with Jaylen Wright and Kohou.
A trainer was looking at Jordan Poyer's right hand toward the end of practice.
White dropped another snap in the third-and-1 session, kind of the theme for the day.
The practice ended with the offense stuffed on a third-and-1 run, a fitting for a bad day for the offense.