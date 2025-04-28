Post-Draft Dolphins Offense Breakdown
The Miami Dolphins' 2025 draft class featured eight players, including three on offense.
Here's a quick look at where the Dolphins stand on offense after the first wave of free agency and the draft selections of guard Jonah Savaiinaea, running back Ollie Gordon II and quarterback Ewers.
Note that this breakdown does not include undrafted rookie free agents, whose signings usually don't become official until the start of rookie minicamp, which this year is scheduled for May 9.
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACK SITUATION
On the roster (3): Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
Projected opening-day starter: Tua Tagovailoa
Breakdown: The Dolphins have gone the route of 2022 when they brought in a former first-round pick to serve as the primary backup to Tagovailoa and used a seventh-round pick on a developmental pick with the hope he can become a backup and maybe a starter down the line, except back then it was Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson. The view from here is that Bridgewater was a more dependable backup (though injuries became a better) but that Ewers is a better prospect than Thompson was three years ago.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK SITUATION
On the roster (5): De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison, Ollie Gordon II, FB Alec Ingold
Projected opening-day starter(s): De'Von Achane, FB Alec Ingold
Breakdown: The addition of Gordon will give the Dolphins some competition when it comes to the short-yardage work and free agent pick-up Mattison may not even be a lock to make the 53-man roster. The success of the running game, though, likely will depend on Wright stepping up in his second season and validating the Dolphins' decision to squander a 2025 third-round pick to get him. In an ideal world, he can at least split carries with Achane, which should make Achane even more effective with a slightly lesser work load.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER SITUATION
On the roster (8): Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Erik Ezukanma, Dee Eskridge, Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Tarik Black
Projected opening-day starters: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Breakdown: The Dolphins didn't address this position in the draft and they really didn't need to — assuming Hill will be on the roster in 2025, which we continue to expect will be the case. The addition of Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency gave the Dolphins a solid first four at the position after the promise shown by Malik Washington last season, and there should be quite the battle for the fifth (and maybe sixth) wide receiver spot among the other veterans and the undrafted rookies.
DOLPHINS TIGHT END SITUATION
On the roster (4): Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner, Pharaoh Brown
Projected opening-day starter(s): Jonnu Smith
Breakdown: The Dolphins basically have the same group as last year with Brown replacing Durham Smythe — and hopefully providing more consistent blocking. The biggest question at this position, really, is whether the Dolphins will extend the contract of Smith, who's heading into the final year of the two-year deal he signed as a free agent last year.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE SITUATION
On the roster (15): T Austin Jackson, T Terron Armstead, T Patrick Paul, T Kion Smith, G James Daniels, G Jonah Savaiinaea, G/C Andrew Meyer, G/T Larry Borom, C/G Liam Eichenberg, C/G Aaron Brewer, G Chasen Hines, T Bayron Matos, G Braeden Daniels, T Ryan Hayes, G/T Jackson Carman
Projected opening-day starters: LT Patrick Paul, LG James Daniels, C Aaron Brewer, RG Jonah Savaiinaea, RT Austin Jackson
Breakdown: Lot to unpack here, but let's start with Armstead still being listed, and that's only because his retirement hasn't been processed by the NFL yet. With him and Kendall Lamm gone, it'll be a much younger group in 2025, but the addition of second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea really should help — and it better considering what the Dolphins gave up to move up and select him in the second round. The group certainly has potential, but there are question marks because Savaiinaea and Paul still have to show they can be high-end NFL starters and Daniels and Jackson have to show they're over their significant 2024 injuries. There will be a lot of scrutiny on this unit — as there always seems to be — and there seems to be reason for cautious optimism. But it's not like there's zero reason for concern, either.