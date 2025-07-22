Poupart's 2025 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0
The Miami Dolphins will conduct their first practice of training camp Wednesday morning with the goal of getting ready for the start of the regular season as well as determining exactly who will make up the initial 53-man roster.
As is usually the case, there are some positions that look pretty clear cut and others where tough decisions will be coming, with cornerback and wide receiver among the latter.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's first 53-man roster projection of 2025:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers (R)
Off: None
Analysis: The only question here is whether the Dolphins conceivably keep only two quarterbacks, but the fact they dedicated a draft pick to Ewers suggests they'll want to see more of him.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)
On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II (R), Alexander Mattison
Off: Nate Noel (R)
Analysis: Because Gordon and Mattison project for the same role, there may be some redudancy here that could be addressed if the Dolphins decide they need one more roster spot at another position. If that happens, then there will be a tough decision to make.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (5)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Andrew Armstrong (R)
Off: Tahj Washington, Erik Ezukanma, Tarik Black, Dee Eskridge, Monaray Baldwin (R), A.J. Henning (R), Theo Wease Jr. (R)
Analysis: The top four seem almost etched in stone at this time, but there should be quite the battle for the fifth spot and this is one position where we could see an undrafted rookie earn himself a roster spot. Eskridge really looked good in the offseason practices, so he might be hard to dislodge.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)
On the 53: FB Alec Ingold, Julian Hill, Darren Waller, Pharaoh Brown
Off: Tanner Conner, Hayden Rucci, Jalin Conyers (R)
Analysis: The Dolphins obviously could wind up keeping four tight ends, maybe instead of a fourth halfback, but it's tough to go against Hill, Waller and Brown as the top three. Conner always has been intriguing because of his skill set but has yet to put it all together.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (8)
On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, Jonah Savaiinaea, Larry Borom, Liam Eichenberg, Daniel Brunskill
Off: Jackson Carman, Kion Smith, Braeden Daniels, Andrew Meyer, Chasen Hines, Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos, Tedi Kushi (R), Josh Priebe, Addison West
Analysis: This is a position where there will be a few players released who will end up on the practice squad, starting with Matos and his exemption as an international player. If the Dolphins do go with eight, as they did last year, that final spot will be difficult to determine because Eichenberg and newcomer Brunskill have the experience while Smith and Meyer have perhaps the better long-range potential — and the Dolphins liked Meyer enough last year to keep on the 53 all year despite the fact he barely played as a rookie free agent.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode
Off: Grayson Murphy, Mohamed Kamara, Derrick McLendon
Analysis: We could wind up with six players at this spot because the Dolphins might not want to give up on one of their young prospects here, whether it be Kamara or Murphy. We gave Goode a spot on the roster because of his work on special teams.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Kenneth Grant (R), Jordan Phillips (R), Matt Dickerson
Off: Zeek Biggers (R), Alex Huntley (R), Ben Stille, Matthew Butler
Analysis: The first four spots here basically are locks, but there will be a free-for-all between Biggers, Dickerson and Butler. Given the usage of interior defensive linemen, this is not a case where the team could create another opening.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Willie Gay Jr.
Off: Channing Tindall, Dequan Jackson, Eugene Asante (R),
Analysis: This probably is the easiest projection to make. Tindall maybe can convince the Dolphins to keep five linebackers so he can focus on special teams, but he clearly looks like the fifth option here.
DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (7)
On the 53: Kader Kohou, Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, Cam Smith, Jason Marshall Jr., Artie Burns, BJ Adams (R)
Off: Isaiah Johnson, Ryan Cooper Jr., Ethan Bonner
Analysis: Apart from Kohou, you could make a case that very little separates any of the 10 players at the position, which makes this one the most difficult to project. Cam Smith has the built-in advantage of having been a second-round pick just two years ago because the Dolphins aren't going to give on him as easily as they will another player. Cooper looks like the one really long shot here.
DOLPHINS SAFETIES (5)
On the 53: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr. (R)
Off: Patrick McMorris, Jordan Colbert, John Saunders Jr. (R)
Analysis: The Dolphins have six roster players here, but it's tough to justify keeping that many safeties on the 53, so something will have to give and we're thinking it'll come down between Trade and McMorris, third-day draft picks the last two years.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Joe Cardona
Off: P Ryan Stonehouse
Analysis: There should be a good battle for the punting job, with Stonehouse having the bigger leg, but Bailey having the advantage in situational punting along with Sanders having great success with him as a holder on field goals.