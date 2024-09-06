Quick Turnaround Adds Wrinkle to Dolphins Injury Issues
The Miami Dolphins are opening their season with a pair of games in five days, and the team has been faced with some difficulties due to injuries. The Dolphins take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener Sunday, then face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.
Starting edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who tore his Achilles tendon in the 2023 Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list in mid-August. While the University of Miami alum product has been deemed healthy enough to play, head coach Mike McDaniel cited the quick turnaround into Week 2 as a reason to slow the pace on Phillips' return.
"Regardless, we also have to keep in mind that it'll be his first game back, we have a game four days later and just being able to manage professional athletes," said McDaniel.
There will be just 289 days between the Achilles tear and Week 1, and a team with postseason aspirations may choose the conservative approach with one of its key defensive players to preserve him for the long run. McDaniel also noted that there may be a plan to ease Phillips back into action with a snap count.
"I think realistically, we're not trying to play a whole game either. You've got to manage it in some regard," McDaniel said. "I think we're getting closer to what that (snap count) will be nailed down to, with maybe 15-20 reps to spare."
Phillips has been a mainstay for the Miami defense over the last 2 1/2 seasons since being selected 18th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The 25-year-old has racked up 22 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and three fumble recoveries while playing over 70 percent of the defensive snaps in the last two seasons.
DOLPHINS EDGE DEFENDER DEPTH GETTING EARLY TEST
With fellow edge rusher Bradley Chubb still on the PUP list, knocking him out for at least the first four games of the season, and free agent acquisition Shaq Barrett retiring in the preseason, Phillips' importance to the edge rusher room goes without saying. The depth consists of a pair of rookies in first-rounder Chop Robinson and fifth-rounder Mohamed Kamara, training camp standout Quinton Bell, and cut but re-signed Emmanuel Ogbah.
"All those edge guys are going to play, and I honestly have the utmost faith and trust in their ability and what they're going to go out there and do just because I've seen it, day in and day out," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Thursday. "With some of the younger players like Chop and Mo, are they're going to have their growing pains and make some mistakes? Sure, but from my standpoint, I also understand, having been in their shoes, you've got to let them touch the stove a little bit and then coach them through those when they do have those hard times and try to make sure they are not repeat offenders.
"But all those guys are going to play. Excited about watching them play, just to see how they show up when it's real and it counts against some of these big boys. But I know they're going to go out there and do well just because of their daily approach to work."
Starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been nursing a hamstring injury that has doubted his Week 1 status. Weaver says that adapting to the situation is a better solution than anything.
"When adversity and these problems arise, are we going to waste our time getting upset and mad?" said Weaver. "We're going to figure out what the solutions are.
"If Jalen doesn't play, that's an opportunity for Ethan Bonner. An opportunity for a young guy like Storm Duck. These are opportunities for guys who have earned their way on this roster. They wouldn't be here and we wouldn't even think about putting you on defense if we didn't think you can play."
The Dolphins will be forced to make injury/load management decisions on Phillips and Ramsey while also trying to prioritize winning its first two games. It's all part of the challenge of playing the season's second game so quickly after the first.