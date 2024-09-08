Ramsey Report Regarding His Week 1 Status
Jalen Ramsey said Friday he always wants to play and beat timetables, and he reportedly will give it a go for the Miami Dolphins season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The news come NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, citing sources and adding that Ramsey would be on a pitch count as he comes back from a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice for a little more than weeks.
Depending on Ramsey's condition Sunday morning, the Dolphins would be right to be hesitant to push their seven-time Pro Bowl selection considering the quick turnaround before their AFC East clash against the four-time defending division champion Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.
RAMSEY'S RESOLVE
It's understandable that Ramsey wouldn't want to miss a second consecutive season opener with the Dolphins after he was forced to miss the first seven games of the 2023 season because of a training camp knee injury.
"Man, I always want to play football," Ramsey said Friday. "Whenever I get the opportunity, I never take it for granted. I think there's one thing y'all learned from me last year, it's like any timelines I get, I try to break them. I try to be out there on the field as much as I can in any type of capacity. But I've also got to trust the training staff and the coaches and I've got to hold myself back, I guess, sometimes and be smart. So it's a struggle, but that's what we're working through right now. We'll see. We'll see when game day gets here what will be my availability and what capacity or whatever that may be."
Ramsey was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Ramsey did mention that Buffalo matchup as a factor in any decision regarding his playing status.
"Yeah, I think that's a big key to this whole equation," Ramsey said. "It's two games in five days, so maybe people not realizing that but that's huge and you never trying to look ahead like that but you know obviously the opponents and the division game, just taking everything into the equation you've got to think about it all and be really smart."