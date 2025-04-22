Ranking Dolphins' Best Options in Round 1
The 2025 NFL draft is this week. The time for mock drafts and predictions is almost over, as the Miami Dolphins are slated to make the first of their 10 picks at 13th overall.
Pick 13 is Miami’s most premium asset this offseason, and it needs to hit on that selection more than ever. The Dolphins have pressing needs at interior defensive line, offensive guard, safety, and cornerback.
With the draft approaching and Miami’s needs set (for now), it’s a good time to do one final ranking of the Dolphins’ best options at 13th overall.
As always, we’re staying away from players who aren’t expected to be available when the Dolphins pick. Anything can happen, but we’ll do our best to cover the most likely options.
This means we’re excluding high-profile stars like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, as well as the class’ top offensive linemen, Will Campbell and Armand Membou.
These rankings were constructed by factoring in Miami’s needs, draft history, and our own evaluations of these players.
Ranking Dolphins' Best Options at Pick 13
1. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
We wrote about Barron as an ideal fit for Miami during the NFL Combine, and the team’s subsequent moves have only made Barron’s fit better.
Since the combine, the Dolphins have announced they’re looking to part ways with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and have signed zero new high-impact free agents at cornerback. The Dolphins needed a cornerback before the Ramsey news, and now it’s even bigger.
Barron gets the nod over another option we’ll discuss later because of his versatility. Barron played outside for the Longhorns last season but has extensive experience in the slot, too.
He’s a scheme fit in the Dolphins’ zone-heavy defense under Anthony Weaver and projects as a Day 1 starter. Barron’s versatility also makes building a secondary around him easier.
2. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
We did an in-depth look at why we like Barron over Johnson already, but Johnson is more of a “1B” option than a consolation prize if Barron isn’t available.
The Michigan product is a more talented player in a vacuum. His 2023 tape during Michigan’s national championship run is top-five caliber, and his 2024 tape is still quite good despite him dealing with injuries.
Those injuries are another reason the Dolphins could prefer Barron. Although none of Johnson’s injuries — turf toe and hamstring — have been reported as serious, he did miss a good chunk of Michigan’s season and didn’t participate in the NFL combine this offseason.
Johnson is also an ideal scheme fit, and he’s got a playmaker’s mentality in the secondary. If the Dolphins are looking to take a swing on a player with a little more upside, Johnson makes plenty of sense.
3. Kenneth Grant, IDL, Michigan
Grant’s selling point as a prospect is pretty simple. He weighs 331 pounds and moves way better than anyone that big should.
The Dolphins need a running mate for Zach Sieler, and Grant’s stout run defense seems like a good place to start. He’s got a lot of athletic ability to develop into a better pass rusher down the road as well.
The question for the Dolphins is whether taking Grant at 13 is the best value relative to the board. It’s a deep interior defensive line class, and the team likely needs to add multiple ones during the three-day event.
It’s fair to argue the Dolphins would be better off addressing defensive tackle at pick 48, but Grant is talented enough to warrant a top-15 selection.
4. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Starks has been a favorite of ours throughout the pre-draft process, but the Dolphins’ need at safety isn’t as dire as it is at cornerback and interior defensive line.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the team feels like its starting safeties are already on the roster, but leaning on those players for an entire season would be a mistake. Starks’ coverage versatility would be an excellent complement for what Miami has on the roster.
He has the range to play in deep zones, allowing Ifeatu Melifonwu to play closer to the line of scrimmage, and he can be a matchup-specific slot cornerback. Starks’ football IQ and three years of starting experience in the SEC are also appealing parts of his profile.
The Georgia product isn’t an above-average athlete, and he had his worst season in 2024. The Bulldogs played him out of position a lot, which limited his opportunities to make plays on the football.
Assuming the Dolphins don’t do that, Starks should have little issue being an instant-impact player as a rookie.
5. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
Of the players on this list, Stewart is probably the least likely to be selected by the Dolphins. That said, he’s slipped down consensus boards in recent weeks, which means experts believe he could be available when the Dolphins pick.
Stewart is an exceptional athlete with the size and strength to be a high-impact pass rusher in the NFL. Although he didn’t have much production at Texas A&M, he was consistently disruptive against the running and passing game on tape.
Edge rusher isn’t the Dolphins’ most significant need by any means, at least in the short term. Chop Robinson is really the only clear long-term starter on the depth chart.
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips have injury concerns, and the rest of the depth chart is filled with players who are better off in depth roles. For two straight seasons, Miami has been burned by a lack of pass-rush depth, and Stewart feels like the type of player it would gravitate toward.
It’s an incredibly unlikely option, but for the sake of being thorough, it was worth discussing on this list.
6. Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Although many believe the Dolphins should select an offensive lineman with the 13th pick, that’s a lot easier said than done. The team needs a guard this year who can possibly kick out to tackle in Year 2.
Banks is the most realistic option that fits that description. He played left tackle for three seasons at Texas and profiles as an ideal scheme fit for the Dolphins’ outside zone rushing offense.
A solid athletic profile and experience are two things the Dolphins have valued in other players they’ve drafted on the offensive line during the Mike McDaniel era, so Banks makes a ton of sense from multiple points of view.
7. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Emmanwori is arguably the best athlete in the entire 2025 NFL draft.
He measured in at 6-3, 220 pounds with a 78-inch wingspan at the NFL combine, which is good for the 97th, 96th, and 86th percentiles among all safeties since 1999. Emmanwori proceeded to tear up every drill.
He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash (91st percentile), jumped 43 inches in the vertical (98th percentile), and had a 138-inch broad jump (99th percentile).
A player at Emmanwori’s size who moves as well as he does is incredibly rare, and the Dolphins are a team that values speed and athleticism at every position.
The problem with Emmanwori is that his size and speed also make him a difficult player to project into a defense. Because he’s unique, he’ll likely need a specially curated role. Typically, that includes some trial and error.
Anthony Weaver saw Kyle Hamilton go through a similar process with the Ravens, but it should be noted that Hamilton’s college film was far better than Emmanwori’s. Overall, he’s a high-risk, high-reward selection.
8. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Warren would be a lot higher if this list were based purely on talent. However, Miami’s need at tight end isn’t dire, and the team has other high-value positions that need a lot of attention.
Still, it’s hard to deny that Warren would do a lot of good for the Dolphins’ offense. Jonnu Smith is a great receiver, but he doesn’t help in the running game. Warren improved as a blocker across last season and has the size to line up in-line.
That level of versatility would allow the Dolphins’ offense to diversify its rushing and passing attack while also better hiding its intentions before the snap.
It’s hard to quantify how valuable that could be, but no other prospect in the class would allow the Dolphins to do that as well as Warren would.
9. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
Williams is an incredibly similar prospect to Stewart, but we like Stewart’s film more. However, Williams is a long-limbed pass rusher with impressive flashes of upside defending the run and pass.
There’s a version of history where Williams becomes one of the best players from this class.
Williams’ length also makes him a high-floor player defending the run. Even if he doesn’t develop his pass-rush game much, the Dolphins would at least have a useful player on the defensive front.
Miami’s need at edge isn’t technically immediate, so it could allow Williams to sit and learn for a bit before forcing him into action.
10. Derrick Harmon, IDL, Oregon
Harmon likely becomes an option for the Dolphins in a potential trade-back scenario, but we’ll cover him here because of the team’s massive defensive tackle need.
The Oregon product broke out as a pass rusher after transferring from Michigan State. He slimmed down a bit and looked far more explosive and fast off the snap. He was still a solid run defender, making him a solid all-around talent.
He doesn’t quite have the upside to warrant a top-15 selection in our mind, but Harmon would be a good pairing for Sieler. The Dolphins would just have to decide whether they want to continue leaning into his pass-rush flashes or bulk him back up a bit to defend the run.
11. Walter Nolen, IDL, Mississippi
Rounding out our list is Walter Nolen, whose projected draft range is incredibly large. Some analysts have him as a top-15 selection, and others have him falling outside of the first round.
There are a few reasons for that. Reports throughout the pre-draft process have indicated that teams have some character questions regarding Nolen, which could push him down draft boards. He’s also more of a scheme-specific player who should be drafted by a team that values gap-penetration style players.
That’s not what the Dolphins have done under Weaver, so Nolen isn’t the best scheme fit. Still, he can’t be completely ruled out because his athletic profile and pass-rush skill set could be valuable to the Dolphins.
Nolen is another high-risk, high-reward selection, and the Dolphins should have better, safer options.