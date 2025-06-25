Ranking the AFC East Offensive Line Situations
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.
BUFFALO BILLS
On the roster: C Jacob Bayer, C Kendrick Green, C/G Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, G David Edwards, G Connor McGovern, G Rush Reimer, G O'Cyrus Torrence, T Travis Clayton, T Richard Gouraige, T Chase Lundt, T Alec Anderson, T Spencer Brown, T Dion Dawkins, T Tylan Grable, T Ryan Van Demark
Offseason moves: Selected Chad Lundt in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... re-signed Alec Anderson to a one-year deal ... signed Kendrick Green as a free agent
Offseason losses: None
Projected opening-day starters: LT Dion Dawkins, LG David Edwards, C Connor McGovern, RG Cyrus O'Torrence, RT Spencer Brown
2024 stats: Rushing average 4.5; sacks allowed 14; PFF NFL rank 5th
Outlook: The Bills have maintained remarkable consistency in their lineup over the past few years, with only a change at center last offseason. Dawkins is among the best left tackles in the NFL, and O'Torrence just might be the best interior lineman of the group. The Bills also use a sixth lineman more often than most teams, with Anderson good in that role.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
On the roster: G James Daniels, OL Larry Borom, OL Aaron Brewer, OL Braeden Daniels, OL Liam Eichenberg, OL Austin Jackson, OL Tedi Kushi, OL Andrew Meyer, OL Josh Priebe, OL Jonah Savaiinaea, OL Addison West, T Jackson Carman, T Ryan Hayes, T Bayron Matos, T Patrick Paul, T Kion Smith
Offseason moves: Signed Ryan Hayes and Bayron Matos to futures contracts ... signed James Daniels as a UFA from the Pittsburgh Steelers ... signed Larry Borom as a UFA from the Chicago Bears ... re-signed Liam Eichenberg as a UFA ... selected Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Tedi Kushi, Josh Priebe and Addison West as undrafted rookie free agents ... placed Terron Armstead on the reserve/retired list
Offseason losses: Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Kendall Lamm
Projected opening-day starters: LT Patrick Paul, LG Jonah Savaiinaea, C Aaron Brewer, RG James Daniels, RT Austin Jackson
2024 stats: Rushing average 4.0, 43 sacks allowed 14; PFF NFL rank 15th
Outlook: GM Chris Grier vowed after the 2024 season to get serious about addressing the offensive line, but the question remains whether he's done enough by bringing in Daniels, Savaiinaea and Borom, particularly when considering that Armstead's departure has cost the team its best lineman. The PFF ranking suggests the offensive line wasn't quite as bad as a lot of the team's fans would have you believe, though this has not been a top-notch group for a while. The outlook for 2025 also depends on Daniels and Jackson coming back to form after ending last season on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
On the roster: C Garrett Bradbury, C Ben Brown, C Jared Wilson, G Mehki Butler, G Layden Robinson, G Tyrese Robinson, G Sidy Sow, G Cole Strange, OL Jack Conley, OL Mike Onwenu, T Marcus Bryant, T Will Campbell, T Demontrey Jacobs, T Morgan Moses, T Yasir Durant, T Vederian Lowe, T Caedan Wallace
Offseason moves: Released C David Andrews ... signed Morgan Moses as a UFA from the New York Jets ... signed Garrett Bradbury as a free agent ... released C Lecitus Smith ... released Jake Andrews ... selected Will Campbell in the first round of the 2025 draft ... selected Jared Wilson in the third round of the 2025 draft ... selected Marcus Bryant in the seventh round of the 2025 draft ... signed Mehki Butler as an undrafted rookie free agent ... signed Yasir Durant as a free agent
Offseason losses: David Andrews
Projected opening-day starters: LT Will Campbell, LG Cole Strange, C Jared Wilson, RG Mike Onwenu, RT Morgan Moses
2024 stats: Rushing average 4.4, 52 sacks allowed 14; PFF NFL rank 32nd
Outlook: The Patriots offensive line was really bad last year, and it didn't help that starting center David Andrews and former first-round pick Cole Strange combined for seven games. But we saw how big a priority it was to upgrade that group when the Patriots used the fourth overall pick on Will Campbell. The hope is his arrival, along with that of the veteran Moses, can help the unit improve even following the departure and subsequent retirement of David Andrews.
NEW YORK JETS
On the roster: C Gus Hartwig, C Josh Myers, C Joe Tippmann, G Marquis Hayes, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL Obinna Eze, OL Olu Fashanu, OL Kohl Levao, OL Max Mitchell, OL Xavier Newman, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, OL John Simpson, OL Leander Wiegand, T Armand Membou, T Carter Warren
Offseason moves: Signed Chukwuma Okorafor as a free agent ... selected Armand Membou in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed Marquis Hayes as a free agent
Offseason losses: Morgan Moses, Tyron Smith
Projected opening-day starters: LT Olu Fashanu, LG John Simpson, C Joe Tippmann, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RT Armand Membou
2024 stats: Rushing average 4.3, 40 sacks allowed 14; PFF NFL rank 17th
Outlook: Like the Patriots, the Jets addressed their offensive line first in the 2025 draft, hoping that Membou could team up with 2024 first-round pick Fashanu to handle the tackle spots for the next 10 years or so. The performance of the two young players will go a long way toward determining how good of an offensive line the Jets can have because the three interior players are solid.
RANKING THE AFC EAST O-LINE SITUATIONS
As big of a gap as there is a quarterback for Buffalo because of Josh Allen, it's not much smaller here with a very good, durable and deep Bills offensive line towering over the rest of the division.
Every other team has its question marks, whether it be health for the Dolphins, unproven tackles for the Jets, or everything with the Patriots.
The call: 1. Buffalo; 2. N.Y. Jets; 3. Miami; 4. New England