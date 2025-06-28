Ranking the AFC East Secondary Situations
Taking stock of every roster in the AFC East to see where each team stands at the end of the offseason program.
There have been some changes in each team's secondary, but the Miami Dolphins lap their division opponents with what should wind up being an entirely new starting foursome. The big story in the AFC East this offseason has been the impasse between Jalen Ramsey and his team, and his seemingly inevitable trade will dwarf any other transaction.
BUFFALO BILLS
On the roster: CB Christian Benford, CB Maxwell Hairston, CB Daequan Hardy, CB Ja'Marcus Ingram, CB Dane Jackson, CB Taron Johnson, CB Dorian Strong, CB Tre' Davious White, CB Brandon Codrington, DB Te'Cory Couch, DB Jordan Hancock, DB Cam Lewis, DB Wande Owens, DB Daryl Porter, S Cole Bishop, S Damar Hamlin, S Taylor Rapp, S Darrick Forrest
Offseason moves: Signed Damar Hamlin to a one-year contract extension ... traded CB Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal involving draft picks ... signed Darrick Forrest as a free agent ... signed Christian Benford to a four-year extension ... signed Tre'Davious White as a free agent ... selected Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft ... selected Jordan Hancock in the fifth round of the draft ... selected Dorian Strong in the sixth round of the draft
Offseason losses: CB Rasul Douglas, CB Kaiir Elam
Projected opening-day starters: CB Christian Benford, CB Maxwell Hairston, S Cole Bishop, S Taylor Rapp, NB Taron Johnson
2024 opponent passing stats: 68.5 completion percentage, 28 TD, 16 INT, 93.3 passer rating
Outlook: The Bills used their first-round pick on cornerback Maxwell Hairston after giving up on a recent first-round pick at the position, Elam, but brought back pretty much the same cast as last year. Buffalo has to hope that the speedy Hairston can make an immediate impact and safety Cole Bishop is ready to take a big step forward in his second season as a second-round pick. While bringing back White is a good story, he's simply not the player he once was.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
On the roster: CB BJ Adams, CB Ethan Bonner, CB Artis Burns, CB Ryan Cooper Jr., CB Storm Duck, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Kader Kohou, CB Jason Marshall Jr., CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Ethan Robinson, CB Kendall Sheffield, CB Cam Smith, DB Elijah Campbell, S Jordan Colbert, S Ashtyn Davis, S Patrick McMorris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, S John Saunders Jr., S Dante Trader Jr.
Offseason moves: Released CB Kendall Fuller ... signed Ashtyn Davis as a UFA from the New York Jets ... signed Ifeatu Melifonwu as a UFA from the Detroit Lions ... signed Artie Burns as a UFA from the Seattle Seahawks ... re-signed Kader Kohou as a restricted free agent ... selected Jason Marshall Jr. and Dante Trader Jr. in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... signed BJ Adams, Ethan Robinson and John Saunders Jr. as undrafted rookie free agents ... signed Kendall Sheffield as a free agent ... signed Ryan Cooper Jr. ... placed CB Jason Maitre on the injured reserve list
Offseason losses: S Jevon Holland, S Jordan Poyer, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Siran Neal, CB Nik Needham
Projected opening-day starters: CB Kendall Sheffield, CB Storm Duck, S Ashtyn Davis, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, NB Kader Kohou
2024 opponent passing stats: 63.8 completion percentage, 22 TD, 10 INT, 88.7 passer rating
Outlook: Yeah, this is a makeover, all right, and it will be complete when Jalen Ramsey's much-anticipated trade materializes, leaving the Dolphins without any of their regular starters in the secondary. What's on the roster now is a collection of mostly young and unproven players, which had some pundits projecting it as potentially the worst position group in the NFL. To be sure, the Dolphins could stand to add some proven talent here before the regular season arrives.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
On the roster: CB Alex Austin, CB Miles Battle, CB Isaiah Bolden, CB Brandon Crossley, CB Carlton Davis III, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB DJ James, CB Marcus Jones, CB Jordan Polk, DB Marcellas Dial Jr., DB Kobee Minor, S Kyle Dugger, S Marcus Epps, S Jaylinn Hawkins, S Josh Minkins, S Jabrill Peppers, S Dell Pettus, S Brenden Scholler, S Craig Woodson
Offseason moves: Signed Carlton Davis III as a UFA from the Detroit Lions ... signed Marcus Epps as a UFA from the Las Vegas Raiders ... selected Craig Woodson in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft ... selected Kobee Minor in the seventh round of the draft ... signed Josh Minkins and Jordan Polk as undrafted rookie free agents
Offseason losses: CB Jonathan Jones
Projected opening-day starters: CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Carlton Davis III, S Kyle Dugger, S Jabrill Peppers, NB Marcus Jones
2024 opponent passing stats: 64.9 completion percentage, 27 TD, 7 INT, 96.9 passer rating
Outlook: The Patriots secondary wasn't helped very much by an inept pass rush last season, but there was talent in the group and it's only been augmented by the addition of quality cornerback Carlton Davis III in free agency. Gonzalez already has established himself as a high-level cornerback and the two safeties and nickel back Marcus Jones also are solid players. This is not a particularly deep group, but it could be very good with some help.
NEW YORK JETS
On the roster: CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB Michael Carter II, CB Jordan Clark, CB Sauce Gardner, CB Isaiah Oliver, CB Brandon Stephens, CB Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB Azareye'h Thomas, DB Kris Boyd, DB Malachi Moore, S Tony Adams, S Andre Cisco, S Dean Clark, S Jarius Monroe, S Jaylin Simpson
Offseason moves: Signed Brandon Stephens as a UFA from the Baltimore Ravens ... re-signed Isaiah Oliver as a UFA ... selected Azareye'h Thomas in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft ... selected Malachi Moore in the fourth round of the 2025 draft ... signed Jordan Clark and Dean Clark as undrafted rookie free agents ... signed Andre Cisco as a UFA from the Jacksonville Jaguars ... re-signed Tony Adams as a restricted free agent
Offseason losses: CB D.J. Reed, CB Brandin Echols, CB Kendall Sheffield, S Chuck Clark, S Ashtyn Davis, S Jalen Mills
Projected opening-day starters: CB Sauce Gardner, CB Brandon Stephens, S Tony Adams, S Andre Cisco, NB Michael Carter II
2024 opponent passing stats: 62.8 completion percentage, 18 TD, 7 INT, 89.0 passer rating
Outlook: It wasn't that long ago that the Jets were considered to have maybe the best set of cornerbacks in the NFL with Gardner and Reed, but neither player had a great 2024 season and now the Jets are starting over with a new-looking starting secondary with the arrival of Stephens from Baltimore and Cisco from Jacksonville. Thomas was viewed as a great value pick in the third round and could see playing time as a rookie.
RANKING THE AFC EAST SECONDARY SITUATIONS
Regardless of what happens with Ramsey, it's difficult to put the Dolphins anywhere but last here given all the question marks and unproven players likely to be asked to play big roles.
This also doesn't look like a position where the Bills stand at the top, a rarity, even though their group certainly is competitive.
The call: 1. New England; 2. Buffalo; 3. N.Y. Jets; 4. Miami