REPORT: Mostert Not Expected to Play Against Jets
Raheem Mostert's follow-up to the best season of his NFL career continues to be an exercise in frustration.
The latest setback involves the Miami Dolphins running back being expected to miss the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets on Sunday because of his hip injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This would be the fourth game missed because of injury this season for Mostert, who was out from Weeks 2-4 because of a chest injury he sustained in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mostert sustained the hip injury during the 34-19 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.
He was listed as questionable Friday after being limited in practice all week.
With Mostert out, this will mean additional carries for rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, who didn't have a single rushing attempt against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night, or veteran Jeff Wilson Jr., who hasn't had a rushing attempt since Week 3, though he was active against Green Bay for the first time in eight games.
MOSTERT'S DISAPPOINTING SEASON
The injuries tell part of the story of Mostert's frustrating 2024 season.
The production also simply hasn't there like it was in 2023 when Mostert set Dolphins records for rushing touchdowns (18) and total touchdowns (21) and passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark while earning his first Pro Bowl invitation.
In his nine games this season, Mostert has only 236 rushing yards with two touchdowns, both on the ground. Even worse, his rushing average is 3.6, more than a full yard under his current career low of 4.8.
Mostert also has seen 2023 third-round pick De'Von Achane become the lead player at running back after he held that role/title the past two seasons. The combination of injuries, production and the two key fumbles he had against the Colts and Bills led to Mostert having only 10 carries over the past four games.
“I think there’s a lot of factors at hand," head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. "I think he’s been an unbelievable teammate in the process. He’s had a couple things pop up that it wouldn’t be fair to his body to over-press him. I think it’s important to me that with a very talented backfield that everyone gets opportunities; sometimes they come in waves. I’ve said it before, but there’s a lot less to do with Raheem is not doing something or can’t and much more to do with multiple talented players that are taking advantage of opportunities as well. I wouldn’t ever, specifically with Raheem Mostert on this team, put him in a box in terms of, ‘This is what his contribution will look like always’ and I know he can help us win this season. So when and what that looks like, there will be a lot of factors that I can’t give up the game plan.”