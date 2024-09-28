Revisiting the December Monday Nightmare Against Tennessee
The Miami Dolphins will be looking for a moment of redemption under the bright lights of prime time Monday.
The Dolphins will clash with the Tennessee Titans, the same franchise that handed them a derailing 28-27 loss in prime time in Week 14 of last season.
While the memories of the Monday night collapse last December still linger in the minds of many, it hasn’t stopped the team from remaining focused on the task at hand.
“Honestly, we hadn’t even talked about that,” said Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. “I think everybody knows, but every year is a new year, so we just got to go out there and get the job done.”
What Happened the Last Time Dolphins-Titans Met?
In the December Monday night matchup against the Titans, the Dolphins appeared to have the game locked up.
Tennessee handed Miami golden opportunities, including a muffed punt and a fumble on a bad pitch by rookie quarterback Will Levis, both of which led to two quick scores by Raheem Mostert, giving the Dolphins a 27-13 lead with under 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But in a span of just two minutes, the game unraveled for the Dolphins.
Levis, who had been erratic for much of the game, shook off his earlier mistakes and orchestrated a dramatic comeback.
He led two touchdown drives in the final 2:40, throwing a 3-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins and then connecting on a two-point conversion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to bring Tennessee within six points.
After a Titans defensive stop, Levis hit Hopkins and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo for long gains, setting up the game-winning 3-yard rushing touchdown by Derrick Henry (now with the Baltimore Ravens) with 1:49 left on the clock.
The Dolphins' attempt at their own comeback ended when they turned the ball over on downs when Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth-and-2 from the Miami 45-yard line.
It was the last time Levis, who finished the prime-time matchup with a career-high 327 passing yards, won a game as starting quarterback.
It was also the first time in franchise history that the Titans won in regulation after trailing by 14 or more points with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
The Titans also became the first team to accomplish the feat since 1976 (Oakland Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 12, 1976), according to the team’s website.
The Dolphins’ historic collapse against the Titans helped cost them a possible top spot in the AFC. After back-to-back season-ending losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, they also missed a chance to win the AFC East title and clinch a home playoff game and had to travel to Kansas City, where they lost 26-7 in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.
Making matters worse, Tyreek Hill was injured early in that game and wasn't quite the same in the final month of the season, no doubt a factor in the Dolphins' collapse.
Miami is hoping last year’s loss to Tennessee serves as a reminder that it needs to start fast but also finish strong to get back in the win column.
How the Dolphins are Staying Focused Despite Previous Collapse
Miami’s defense, which had held strong for most of that game, collapsed late, allowing the Titans to pull off one of the most improbable comebacks of the season.
Dolphins defensive line coach Austin Clark told reporters this week that while last year’s loss still stings, it’s more of a motivator than a distraction.
“I don’t think there’s much harp on it, but it’s just something in the back of your mind,” Clark said. “We’re not underestimating anybody and it was a credit to them.”
Miami Looks to Capitalize on Levis’ Struggles
While Levis had his breakout moment against the Dolphins last season, his career hasn’t followed a smooth trajectory.
In 12 career starts, Levis holds a 3-9 record and has struggled with turnovers. This season, the Titans quarterback is responsible for more turnovers than any player in the NFL through three weeks. He has thrown five interceptions and lost three fumbles, leading to a minus-7 turnover ratio for Tennessee.
It could be a get-right game for the Dolphins' defense as the winless Titans have also surrendered the second-most sacks in the league (15), the highest sack rate (13.8) percent and the most quarterback pressures.
For Miami, pressuring Levis and forcing errors will be key to preventing a repeat of the December meltdown.
The game Monday night is more than just another regular season matchup. It’s a chance for the Dolphins to erase the memory of the December collapse and get back in the win column.