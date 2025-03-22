Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Hill, Burns, Hunter, and More
Part 1 of a Miami Dolphins On SI weekend mailbag:
From Mark Lever:
I have no question. Just wanted to tell you you’re doing a good job. Keep up the hard work. Kidding. One more free agent you would like us to sign before the draft?
Hey Mark, I have no answer. Kidding. I’d like to see a cornerback get picked up, preferably a veteran, and I’m going to throw out Rasul Douglas or even Stephon Gilmore. Those are one-year options.
From Billy Bob Thornton:
Alain, you’re more plugged in than most, so here’s my question, “What position do you think the Dolphins will draft from in round 1?” "Merci Bien!”
Hey Billy Bob, right now I’d suggest the two biggest possibilities as I see it would be defensive tackle and cornerback. This obviously can change in the next month.
From Jason Kirkland:
Hi Alain, I know we're less than 2 weeks into FA, and while the Dolphins have a lot of needs, and have signed lots of players, I only see one that's an obvious starter (Daniels). I know there's more time, but at this point, I have them at C-, D+. Your thoughts?
Hey Jason, I can understand why fans would be underwhelmed by what the Dolphins have done because it’s been mostly lower-cost players who have been added, along with the gamble at quarterback with Zach Wilson. Considering the needs they’ve been able to fill — short-yardage running back, wide receiver with size, blocking tight end, depth at linebacker — I think your grades are a bit too harsh. I would say at least give them a C+ so far.
From Mile High Fin Fan:
With the plethora of holes on this Dolphins roster, what positions do you think Miami have to use high draft picks to fill first (i.e. in the top 100 picks), and is there a position they leave alone despite the lack of depth?
As indicated before, the Dolphins should use a top 100 pick on a cornerback, defensive tackle and then maybe guard or safety. Those are the positions that need help, so I don’t see a position being ignored that needs additional depth.
From Dan P:
Do you think a Hill trade is still on the table
Hey Dan, I have said from the start that I don’t buy the idea of Hill being traded, even though I can see where some fans would like seeing it. That kind of trade actually would hurt the Dolphins in terms of salary cap if it was consummated before June 1, which means you couldn’t trade him for 2025 draft picks. And does anybody believe the Dolphins are a better team without him. It’s a clear no for me. So, yes, I understand all the talk because of what’s transpired, but trading him never made any sense to me. So, no, I don’t expect him to get traded.
From Robb:
Hey Alain, do you think Artie Burns sees any time on defense or is he strictly an ST player. Also, your thoughts on Will Johnson. I'm hearing conflicting reports. Worthy at 13? Might he be gone by then?
Hey Robb, I think everything is possible with Artie Burns, including him not making the 53-man roster. I’d say there’s a better chance of that than him wind up as a starting cornerback, to be honest. We’ll have to see how it plays out. I would just suggest not having unrealistic expectations.
From Chris Shields:
How far would T. Hunter have to fall before you’d consider trading up? What if top 4 are QB and OL or edge? Imagine him starting at CB and then lining up next to 10/17.
Hey Chris, first off, I have a very hard time seeing Hunter falling below 4 because he’s such a good, instinctive athlete, but I also don’t know that the Dolphins can afford to give up draft capital when they need more than anything to build a foundation of talented young (and cheap) players, which needs to be done through shrewd drafting.
From Ed Helinski:
At this point of the offseason, what roster holes are left to be filled with free agents, draft choices, trades and undrafted free agents? What positions should be addressed?
Hey Ed, as mentioned earlier, the Dolphins badly need another starter on the defensive line, a starting cornerback and a starting safety, along with possibly another starter at guard.
From Mike Jones:
There were rumblings that Fins were high on Patrick McMorris. What are his strengths, and could he realistically start at one of the safety spots? And if so....would it be concerning?
Hey Mike, not sure what “rumblings” were referencing because the Dolphins pretty much are high on every one of their players, if we’re being honest. McMorris does have potential as a good athlete with some physicality, but he’s clearly an unproven commodity and as such remains an unknown quantity.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain, to say Grier is “supposedly” on notice, I find the FA signings to be OK but not difference-making. There are still holes on the DL, OL and in the secondary. The draft can’t fix all these holes. What are we missing here? Does Grier have something up his sleeve?
Hey OGJ, you make a good point that it didn’t appear to be a free agency first wave with a ton of urgency for the Dolphins. I don’t know if Grier has something up his sleeve, though, beyond looking to hit on the first few draft picks and/or finding starters in the second and third waves of free agency.
From We Want Fighters:
Does the team have a plan to get Cam Smith to build up his body armor? Do you think they have to draft corner in the first round, not only because of Smith's inability to stay healthy, but to back up Ramsey as well?
Dolphins coaches have talked about the need for Smith to get stronger, so it’s safe to assume they have a plan in place to get that done, provided Smith does his part. But the Dolphins can’t count on him yet and they absolutely need another starter at cornerback to join Ramsey and nickel corner Kader Kohou, whether that player come through the draft or free agency.