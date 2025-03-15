Some Unfinished Business in Free Agency and Who Could Help
The Miami Dolphins have been busy in the first few days of free agency, in the process filling out some voids in their roster.
So far the Dolphins have address the backup quarterback spot with Zach Wilson, the need for a physical running back with Alexander Mattison, getting a starting guard with James Daniels, a third wide receiver with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, a moving piece in the secondary with Ifeatu Melifonwu, along with bringing back starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson.
But, as should be expected, there's more work to be done.
Specifically, there are two areas that are screaming for help at this time, and those positions are interior defensive line and cornerback.
THE DEFENSIVE LINE ISSUE
As of Saturday morning, the only move the Dolphins had made at defensive tackle was re-signing Matt Dickerson, but he's a depth piece, somebody who will have to battle just to make the 53-man roster.
Three of the top four players at that position from last year became UFAs and Da'Shawn Hand already has left to join the Los Angeles Chargers. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell remain unsigned and certainly possibilities to return, though Campbell first has to decide whether he wants to play an 18th NFL season and then choose among what we should expect would be multiple offers considering how good he was in 2024.
As is the case with cornerback, it's entirely possible the Dolphins will select a defensive tackle early in the 2025 NFL draft, maybe even with their first-round pick.
While Michigan's Mason Graham likely will have been selected by the time the Dolphins pick at number 13, other possibilities in the first two rounds would include his Michigan teammate Kenneth Grant, Derrick Harmon from Oregon, Walter Nolen from Mississippi, Darius Alexander from Toledo and Joshua Farmer from Florida State.
Among NFL free agents, the pickings for the big guys are now a bit slim.
It also looks like a group of rotational pieces rather than instant starter.
Among those still available as of Saturday morning were three former Dolphins players — John Jenkins, Raekwon Davis and Jordan Phillips.
Bringing one or more back for depth purposes — at the right price, of course — would make sense, though let's remember that Davis was released by the Indianapolis Colts after one year with a non-football illness designation and he said last August he missed the start of training camp because of a high blood pressure issue.
Mike Pennel, who had three sacks and started seven games for the Chiefs last year, could be an intriguing veteran option, as well as Austin Johnson formerly of the Buffalo Bills.
The bottom line here is unless they're able to re-sign Campbell — and if that were to materialize, it could take some time — the Dolphins very well might find their 2025 starter alongside Zach Sieler in the draft.
THE CORNERBACK CONCERN
At cornerback, the Dolphins have a glaring need for a clear starting-caliber player to line up opposite Jalen Ramsey after the release of veteran Kendall Fuller in mid-February.
Again, the Dolphins could look to the draft for a starter, and first-round options there would include Will Johnson from Michigan and Jadhae Barron from Texas.
There are a lot of big names among remaining free agent cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, Rasul Dougas, Tre'Davious White jump out — but the Dolphins are not going to pay big money for a veteran who could be on the decline.
Mike Hilton is a good cornerback, but he's a nickel back and the Dolphins pretty much ensured they would bring back Kader Kohou by extending a restricted free agent tender.
Of the cornerback on the market (again, as of Saturday morning), the most attractive option might be Asante Samuel Jr., a starter for the Chargers the past four seasons though he's coming off a season-ending shoulder injury.