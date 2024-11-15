Shocking News Involving Connor Williams
Connor Williams' remarkable comeback story is over.
The former Miami Dolphins center has decided to retire from the NFL, this after starting the Seattle Seahawks' first nine games of the 2024 season, head coach Mike Macdonald told Seahawks reporters Friday.
Williams signed with the Seahawks on August 12 after spending the offseason recovering from the devastating knee injury that ended his 2023 season with the Dolphins in the mid-December Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Williams went unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, while the Dolphins moved on from him and signed former Tennessee Titans starter Aaron Brewer as his replacement.
As the offseason began, there were concerns about Williams' ability to rebound from the injury, but he was able to land the starting job in Seattle in about a month.
Williams was rated as the 18th-best of 38 centers graded by Pro Football Focus.
Brewer, who has started every game for the Dolphins after missing time in the preseason with a broken thumb, is ranked fourth by PFF.
Williams was away from the Seahawks all week with what was described as a "personal issue."
Williams, who is only 27 years old, spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, before signing with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
This was the observation of Williams' season so far, from Seattle Seahawks On SI: "Coming off a torn ACL, a somewhat slow start wasn't a surprise, but in recent weeks, he has struggled mightily snapping the ball to Geno Smith, including airmailing a snap in the red zone in a loss to the Bills three weeks ago. He also stepped on the quarterback's foot and tripped him up on a fourth down on another red zone miscue in the same game."
The report from Seattle Seahawks On SI does add that Williams had been "rock solid" in pass protection.
Additional reading:
-- The Dolphins' plan for Patrick Paul
-- Terron Armstead among Dolphins players listed as questionable for Raiders game