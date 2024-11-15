Breaking Down the Final Week 11 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins listed five players as questionable for their Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the news was all positive regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Although he was a limited participant in practice Friday because of the knee injury that surfaced the previous day, Ramsey was not given a game status designation, meaning he'll be good to go against the Raiders.
The most prominent of the players listed as questionable is left tackle Terron Armstead, who didn't practice all week with an issue listed as "rest/knee."
Armstead has had the knee issue listed for the past three weeks, but it's the first time he's been listed as questionable. He did miss the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans, but that was because of a concussion. If Armstead can't play against the Raiders, rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul would be in line to make his second NFL start.
Also listed as questionable were FB Alec Ingold, who missed the 23-15 victory against the L.A. Rams because of a calf injury; guard Robert Jones, who sustained an injured in that game; and two players designated to return, S Patrick McMorris (calf) and G Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee). Of those four players, McMorris was the only who was a full participant in practice Friday; the other three were limited.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller was ruled out, which was expected after he sustained his second concussion in seven weeks in the victory against the Rams.
Everybody else was a full participant in practice, including WR Tyreek Hill, who has been dealing with a wrist injury.
RAIDERS INJURY REPORT
The Raiders ruled out four players, including starting cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and starter center Andre James (ankle).
Also ruled out were guard Cody Whitehair (ankle) and tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle).
Tight end Michael Mayer was listed as questionable despite being a full participant all week, but that's because he was designated to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list Tuesday and the designation is a formality. Look for Mayer to be activated Saturday and play against the Dolphins.