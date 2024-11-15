The Plan with Paul
With the Miami Dolphins dealing with injuries on their offensive line at this stage of the season, rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul continues to work on his craft.
The Dolphins now have injuries at both guard and tackle, with Robert Jones and Austin Jackson both dealing with knee injuries, but for those thinking about the idea of having Paul line up at left guard, that's not happening.
Offensive coordinator Frank Smith said this week that Paul has been cross-training this season, but that cross-training has taken place between left tackle and right tackle, not between left tackle and left guard.
"I would think that for us, it’s like the range and the length really bodes well to outside because it’s the foot, the ability to kick and to cover space that bodes well to playing tackle," Smith said. "So it’s better in that realm to be flexing on both sides as opposed to some guys who have different skill sets (that) we can move more inside and they can stay on their side. So when you have to flip sides, it cerates a little bit more stress because it’s one side versus the other, dominant foot and non-dominant, all kinds of stuff like that. He’s embracing it, but I think for him it’s tackle to tackle where we’re going to keep him.”
As it stands now, Paul looks like the third tackle on the roster behind four-time Pro Bowl selection and veteran Kendall Lamm, wno was the one who got the nod to start at right tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 after Jackson was placed on injured reserve.
Head coach Mike McDaniel lauded the performance of Lamm against the Rams, so it would be a major surprise if it wound up being anybody else at right tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and chances are it'll stay that way for the rest of the season.
But with Jackson now on IR, Paul is next in line at tackle should another injury surface, whether it be at left or right tackle.
