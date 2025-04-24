Sieler Getting Major College Honor
Zach Sieler was the first Ferris State Bulldog to be drafted into the NFL, and his unique path to becoming a defensive anchor for the Miami Dolphins will be celebrated Friday.
An All-American in each of his last two seasons at Division II Ferris State, Sieler will become the second football player in program history to have their jersey retired, which will happen at halftime of Friday’s Crimson & Gold Spring Football Game. From walking on to the Bulldogs’ roster to becoming the Most Valuable Player for the 2024 Dolphins, his rise has been as unlikely as it is undeniable.
"We're looking forward to honoring Zach on Friday and he's extremely deserving of this recognition," FSU head coach Tony Annese said in a release from the school. "He has been an ambassador for Ferris State University and Bulldog Football on the game's biggest stage in the National Football League and we're proud of his achievements and thankful for what he's meant for our university."
Sieler had 19.5 sacks as a redshirt junior at Ferris State, then followed that up with seven sacks as a senior in 2017 before he entered the 2018 NFL draft, where he was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens.
During his time with the Bulldogs, he was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year and National Defensive Player of the Year.
Sieler joins Jason Vander Lann as the only Ferris State Football players to have their jersey retired. Vander Lann completed 666 of 1,050 pass attempts for 8,240 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions from 2012-2015 at Ferris State. After going undrafted, he bounced between the Jets, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, and Saints but never found a long-term home at the professional level.
Sieler’s Unlikely Rise to Defensive Cornerstone
Sieler appeared in six games over a little less than two seasons for Baltimore after being the 238th overall pick in the 2018 draft before the Dolphins claimed him off waivers on Dec. 5, 2019. He started only one game in his first two seasons of professional football but quickly carved out a steady role in South Florida.
He started eight games in 2020, finishing the year with 48 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks — earning his first of two three-year contract extensions. Sieler continued to improve, appearing in 34 games — starting 24 — over the next two seasons.
The Dolphins awarded Sieler his second extension and a major pay raise following the 2022 season. Not only did his average annual salary jump from $2.8 million to over $10 million, but he also earned it by getting in the backfield for 10 sacks in each of the following two seasons.
Sieler started all 32 games he’s appeared in over the last two seasons with 118 tackles, 41 quarterback hits, 24 tackles for a loss, six passes defended, and two interceptions.
He's the only NFL interior defensive lineman with at least 10 sacks each of the past two seasons.