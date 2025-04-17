Some Cases of Buyer Beware for Dolphins Draft
With the news that the Miami Dolphins likely are moving on from cornerback Jalen Ramsey, that would make it, at minimum, three of the team’s top 10 players from 2024 who won’t be here in ‘25.
With those losses coming at the critical positions of cornerback, tackle and defensive tackle, the importance of the team nailing its draft picks just ramped up.
Losing Ramsey, Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell and not having signed suitable replacements puts a lot of pressure on the upcoming draft. And not only do the Dolphins want to take the best player(s) and fit(s) available, they will also want to avoid players with potential pitfalls or who are just a bad fit for the team.
LET THE DEBATE BEGIN
Right out of the gate, we’ll address the toughest decision the Dolphins are likely to have on draft night, especially given the inevitable loss of Ramsey.
Will Johnson of Michigan put on tape in 2022 and 2023 the play of a top 10 pick. A 2024 turf toe injury and concerns about his speed, however, have not been alleviated in the pre-draft process.
Johnson and his team’s pre-draft decision-making may end up hurting him. He attended the NFL combine where he announced he would be testing at Michigan’s Pro Day. He showed at Michigan’s Pro Day announcing a hamstring injury and again chose not to run. He then scheduled another workout for April 13. The end result: He again did not run the 40 at his own workout, and furthermore decided to participate in the short shuttle, posting a time that would have been worst at the combine among corners.
Todd McShay of The Ringer reported Johnson was "running in the high 4.5s in training" prior to his workout, with some teams having him in the 4.6s. If true, that would put Johnson in danger of having speed that is considered well below average at cornerback, nevermind his injuries.
By comparison, 24 cornerbacks ran the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine. Only one — Kansas' Mello Dotson — ran a 40 time slower than 4.56 seconds and Johnson was reported to be running slower than that.
It does help Johnson that Miami played the majority of its snaps (68.8%) last year in zone coverage because he plays off the line and excels with the game in front of him. But despite the risk the Dolphins run in losing out on a potential great player, one has to listen when there is a clear message being sent — intentionally or not — and the clear message here is that Johnson does not want his speed quantifiable.
TWO OTHERS WITH INJURY CONCERNS
Another player mocked early to the Dolphins was Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He’s a player with athleticism and intriguing physical traits, though at times he looks a little stiff.
In short, Campbell finished last season out, but had a torn left labrum that was surgically repaired and that, paired with Miami’s increased needs in other areas, may wipe him clean off the Dolphins’ board in Round 1.
Meanwhile for those interested in Miami adding a third quarterback, it says here that it should look away from popular rising Louisville QB Tyler Shough.
First off, Shough is old for a draftee as he’ll turn 26 in September. In fact, in his third year of college (2020) he was Justin Herbert’s replacement at Oregon (and played very well). He’s 6-5 and an accomplished passer.
But Shough left Oregon for Texas Tech and proceeded to play four games (2021, broken collarbone), seven games (2022, shoulder injury) and four games (2023, broken leg). Given what Miami has dealt with at the position in recent years, this should be enough to eliminate Shough.
IS BOOKER A FIT?
Weeks ago, Alabama guard Tyler Booker was as popular a pick as any mocked to the Dolphins. The Ramsey news likely will seal the fate of any guard the Dolphins may have considered that early, but if not, Booker shouldn’t be on the list anyway.
What Miami covets in linemen, Booker does not have. He’s big, strong and physical on tape, which is where the attraction lies. But there isn’t much tape of him working in space and what's there is not good at all — he actually looks lazy at times. Pair that with his awful athleticism numbers and he is almost a no-brainer for Miami to avoid.
Booker posted a putrid RAS (Relative Athletic Score) of 3.93, ranking him 968th athletically out of 1,592 guards selected since 1987. His numbers include the second-worst 2025 NFL combine time in the 40 by an offensive lineman, a 5.38 40-yard dash including a poor 1.96-second split (worst at the combine), an un-explosive 7-10 broad jump (worst) and just 21 reps at 225 pounds (third from last).
TIME FOR DIVERSITY
With its current roster, Miami could be viewed as a team heavy on small wideouts with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington and fellow 2024 draftee Tahj Washington all fitting the bill. It’s with this thought that the team should avoid successful college players with the physical traits of Oregon’s Tez Johnson.
Johnson is 5-9 and a tiny 154 pounds. A team is going to be able to overlook this eventually in the draft because he does have good hands and balance, fights for every yard, is quick in short spaces and can look like a glider in the open field. The damage to Johnson and why a team like Miami should be wary is simple — he ran a 4.51 at the combine.
In the NFL, elite traits are what wins the day and unfortunately Johnson’s outstanding skills as a receiver are overshadowed by what he lacks physically, and the Dolphins should avoid adding yet another smallish receiver.
OFF-FIELD QUESTION MARKS
Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has everything to be considered a top 10 player in this draft from a talent perspective. He’s unbelievably fast for his size (4.47 at 6-5, 243) and successful at using his speed and power to turn in the numbers (17 sacks the last two seasons).
But what has Pearce missing from just about everyone’s top 10 are the whispers, not the loud bangs.
Pearce reportedly has trouble getting along with his teammates and can be ultra-focused on his own success. He was arrested on traffic charges in 2023 that were dismissed, but this is not the concern teams are really looking at.
One anonymous NFL scout was quoted by draft guru Dane Brugler as saying, “I want to be convinced that he loves this.” But even without people putting their name on it, you can read between the lines of what his coaches at Tennessee have said.
“(I’ve told him) put the team goals first, there are going to be rewards individually,” said UT defensive line coach Rodney Garner. “I am just trying to stress that team concept, and doing things as a team, and not for individuals. But he is progressing, making strides, and heading in the right direction."
For Miami, a team suggested to be in need of good locker room presences, the fear is Pearce’s addition could be a subtraction if the rumors hold true.
DON’T TAKE AN RB … TOO HIGH
One player who it says here is being mocked to go far too high is UNC running back Omarion Hampton. The "buyer beware" tag in regards to him isn’t so much due the player; it’s the cost.
Hampton ran a 4.49 at 221 pounds and is considered by many the second-best back in this draft behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. He runs with power, similar to Derrick Henry, but he lacks Henry’s size. He is not the most elusive back either. For Miami to draft him in the first couple of rounds given their needs would be ludicrous.
The fact is, with this year’s loaded running back class, teams can wait until late in day 2 and well into day 3 to address running back. Buying in on Hampton is the equivalent of getting your car fixed at the dealer — you can get the same thing done elsewhere at a much lower cost.