Ranking the Dolphins By Positions of Need Two Weeks Before 2025 Draft
Midway through a relatively uneventful offseason that followed a disappointing 8-9 campaign, the Miami Dolphins look like far — very far — from a finished product two weeks before the 2025 NFL draft.
Despite having signed a dozen veteran players from other teams and re-signed another group of their own free agents, Miami finds itself with some pretty clear needs throughout its roster.
The Dolphins still could add some players in another wave of free agency, though they don't have a ton of cap space, and they do have a good amount of draft capital, though only three of their 10 picks are among the top 100 selections.
With that said, we rank the Dolphins needs by position heading into the draft.
1. INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
The departure of Calais Campbell, while significant, wasn't entirely unexpected and the reality is the Dolphins still would have needed help had he decided to return. A year after signing defensive tackle after defensive tackle in free agency, the Dolphins were remarkably quiet at that position, leaving them with stud Zach Sieler, serviceable Benito Jones and very little else.
2. CORNERBACK
The case could be made that this should be at number 1, but the lack of players on the defensive line gave it the nod. The Dolphins do have a lot of cornerbacks but what they don't have — with all due respect to Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner or Cam Smith — is a proven starter on the boundary opposite Jalen Ramsey after the release of Kendall Fuller, understanding that Kader Kohou is much more effective in the slot.
3. INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
A lot of fans will be screaming that this should be number 1, 2 AND 3, but like cornerback it's just a matter of not having a clear-cut starter to line up on the other side of free agent pick-up James Daniels. At this time, this would be a battle between Liam Eichenberg, Jackson Carman, Braeden Daniels and maybe even free agent addition Larry Borom.
4. SAFETY
The Dolphins will be replacing both of their starters from last season, with Jevon Holland gone to the New York Giants via free agency and Jordan Poyer extremely unlikely to be re-signed, and they now have plenty of options with newcomers Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis along with holdovers Elijah Campbell and Patrick McMorris. But, again, what's missing is a slam-dunk starter.
5. TACKLE
Even more so than Campbell leaving, the retirement of Terron Armstead should not have surprised anyone, and the Dolphins really should be set with their 2025 starters with Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson. But Jackson has missed significant time with injuries the past three seasons and Paul remains unproven, so getting some additional insurance here wouldn't hurt.
6. QUARTERBACK
The Dolphins' decision to go with Zach Wilson as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for 2025 will be debated for a while, but what hasn't changed is the fact they absolutely could use a quarterback to develop for the future, either as a backup or an eventual starter depending on how early they want to invest a draft pick.
7. EDGE DEFENDER
The Dolphins have plenty of talent here with three former first-round picks — Chop Robinson, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb — and some intriguing young players, but they also have major injury question marks and the tricky Phillips contract situation.
8. TIGHT END
Jonnu Smith answered the call for a tight end who could be a factor in the passing game and Pharaoh Brown should help in the blocking department, so there's no great need for immediate help. Any move at this position would be made with the future in mind.
9. WIDE RECEIVER
The addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in free agency was big in giving the Dolphins a good third option beyond Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, with 2024 sixth-round pick Malik Washington also figuring in the mix after his impressive rookie season. The only need here would arise if the Dolphins decided they'd had enough of Hill's antics and wound up moving him.
10. RUNNING BACK
With De'Von Achane enjoying a good season as the focal point of the offense and 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright ready to take on a bigger role, there's not a great need here after the Dolphins added a short-yardage specialist with the signing of Alexander Mattison.
11. LINEBACKER
Bringing back late-season starter Tyrel Dodson to once again team up with Jordyn Brooks was a good first step, and the depth signings of K.J. Britt and Willie Gay Jr. only solidified this position.