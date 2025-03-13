All Dolphins

Mattison Brings Physical Element to Running Back Room

The Miami Dolphins brought in a complement for speedsters De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright

Dante Collinelli

Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins are making an addition to their running back room.

The Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal with former Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported Thursday. Mattison will join a Dolphins running back room that features De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.

Mattison had an underwhelming season with Las Vegas in 2024. He accounted for just 420 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while averaging just 3.2 yards per rush.

That said, he did add some juice in the receiving game. Mattison caught 36 of 48 targets for a career-high 294 yards and one touchdown.

Mattison has been a consistent depth running back across his six-year career. His best season came in 2023 with the Vikings when he racked up 700 rushing yards on 180 carries. However, he also had zero rushing touchdowns that season.

Besides that outlier performance, Mattison has never eclipsed 500 yards rushing but has recorded at least 400 yards rushing in five of his six seasons.

HOW MATTISON MATCHES UP WITH THE DOLPHINS

For the Dolphins, Mattison makes sense as an appealing complement to Wright and Achane. Both of the Dolphins’ incumbents are speed backs who can struggle to deal with contact and convert in short-yardage situations.

Mattison’s numbers with the Raiders last season were down, but historically, he’s been a reliable short-yardage rusher. In his career, he’s gained a first down on 63.6 percent of his third-down rushes while averaging 3.08 yards after contact per rush.

Given that the Dolphins have gone all in on Achane and Wright, Mattison’s best chance to see the field will be as RB3 who converts short-yardage and red zone situations.

This was Jeff Wilson Jr.’s role last season, but the Dolphins didn’t give him many chances to convert in those situations.

The Dolphins have struggled greatly in short-yardage situations under head coach Mike McDaniel, so it would be wise to give Mattison (5-11, 220) more opportunities to help in that area. That said, Mattison looked much less powerful with the Raiders last season.

That could’ have been a product of a Raiders offensive line that struggled with run blocking or Mattison starting to decline. Clearly, the Dolphins are betting on the former this season.

Ironically, Mattison’s signing comes on the same day the Raiders signed former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to replace Mattison.

DOLPHINS 2025 FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of 5 p.m. Thursday

Agreed to terms
QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)
LB K.J. Britt (Tampa Bay)
RB Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas)

Re-signed
DT Matt Dickerson
S Elijah Campbell
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Tyrel Dodson
G/T Jackson Carman
WR Dee Eskridge

Lost to another team
WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
G Robert Jones (Dallas)
S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)
TE Jack Stoll (New Orleans)
LB Anthony Walker Jr. (Tampa Bay)
DT Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)

Remaining UFAs
QB Tyler Huntley
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
WR River Cracraft
WR Anthony Schwartz
WR Grant DuBose
T Kendall Lamm
G Isaiah Wynn
G Liam Eichenberg
DT Calais Campbell
DT Benito Jones
EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
EDGE Tyus Bowser
EDGE Cam Brown
LB Duke Riley
CB Siran Neal
S Jordan Poyer
LS Jake McQuaide

