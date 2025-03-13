Mattison Brings Physical Element to Running Back Room
The Miami Dolphins are making an addition to their running back room.
The Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal with former Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported Thursday. Mattison will join a Dolphins running back room that features De’Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.
Mattison had an underwhelming season with Las Vegas in 2024. He accounted for just 420 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while averaging just 3.2 yards per rush.
That said, he did add some juice in the receiving game. Mattison caught 36 of 48 targets for a career-high 294 yards and one touchdown.
Mattison has been a consistent depth running back across his six-year career. His best season came in 2023 with the Vikings when he racked up 700 rushing yards on 180 carries. However, he also had zero rushing touchdowns that season.
Besides that outlier performance, Mattison has never eclipsed 500 yards rushing but has recorded at least 400 yards rushing in five of his six seasons.
HOW MATTISON MATCHES UP WITH THE DOLPHINS
For the Dolphins, Mattison makes sense as an appealing complement to Wright and Achane. Both of the Dolphins’ incumbents are speed backs who can struggle to deal with contact and convert in short-yardage situations.
Mattison’s numbers with the Raiders last season were down, but historically, he’s been a reliable short-yardage rusher. In his career, he’s gained a first down on 63.6 percent of his third-down rushes while averaging 3.08 yards after contact per rush.
Given that the Dolphins have gone all in on Achane and Wright, Mattison’s best chance to see the field will be as RB3 who converts short-yardage and red zone situations.
This was Jeff Wilson Jr.’s role last season, but the Dolphins didn’t give him many chances to convert in those situations.
The Dolphins have struggled greatly in short-yardage situations under head coach Mike McDaniel, so it would be wise to give Mattison (5-11, 220) more opportunities to help in that area. That said, Mattison looked much less powerful with the Raiders last season.
That could’ have been a product of a Raiders offensive line that struggled with run blocking or Mattison starting to decline. Clearly, the Dolphins are betting on the former this season.
Ironically, Mattison’s signing comes on the same day the Raiders signed former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert to replace Mattison.