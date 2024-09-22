Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Getting Physical, PUP players, and more
Third and final part of the pre-Seattle Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From StartAbroad (@abroad_start):
The Dolphins spent the offseason studying how to fix their flaws in big games/against physical teams. So far it seems like their solution is to give it to Ingold on third-and-short. Anything else you've noticed?
That’s certainly the biggest change we’ve seen, and we can’t complain about the results because Ingold was 3-for-3 in converting third-and-1 runs against Jacksonville and got the first one against Buffalo before he was stuffed on the second one — and no team is ever going to bat 1.000 on those. Again, though, it’s a very small sample size.
From Ricky Schemeboat (@GilNYC17):
Any chance Ezukanma is featured this game a bit due to familiarity with Skylar ? I’d imagine they’ve developed some rhythm being they have been second team a lot together.
Hey Ricky, I certainly get the premise here, but the reality is that EE is not taking plays away from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Any contribution Ezukanma can make would be a bonus, because we also can’t forget he hasn’t played since early last season.
From Randy Millard (@dolphan013):
Alain, when Skylar goes 0-5, is there any reason to not let Tua sit a few more games even if he's ready so we can shore up that sweet, sweet draft pick?
Hey Randy, talk about a depressing scenario! Even going along with your hypothetical, the answer is no and the 2021 season is the reason. The Dolphins were 1-7 and got to 8-7 with a chance to make the playoffs, so, no, you don’t start tanking even if you’re 1-6 (under your premise).
From Phins654321 (@phins654321):
How do you think our secondary holds up against Seattle's receivers? Think our pass rush can get going? Think we're gonna need D to steal some games and need to win now because schedule from Thanksgiving on is brutal.
Last point first, you’re absolutely right that the defense is going to have to steal a game here or there. I don’t think the Seattle offensive line is overly impressive, so this absolutely could be a game where the Dolphins pass rush can make an impact, whether with sacks or simply making life easier for the DBs.
From Kevin (@KevinTenkate):
After week 4, will Chubb, Beckham, Cracraft, Wynn and Cam Smith be ready to go?
From FishyFootball (@FishyFootball):
Smith, OBJ, Wynn, Chubb...% chance each plays in few weeks when PUP can end?
Hey Kevin, the Dolphins really don’t provide much in terms of updates for players on injury lists, so this is going to be an educated guess. Of those five, I’d feel most confident about Cracraft and Smith being ready after Week 4.
From Jack Canada (@JackCanada22):
Sure Tua’s out. Mini bye week. Is this a litmus test for McDaniel AND Grier? I’d say it absolutely is.
Hey Jack, there is zero question about it.
HOW TO WIN WITHOUT TUA
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
In your estimation, can the Dolphins defense steal some games in Tua’s absence?
Hey Ed, if the defense can’t steal any games, then the Dolphins did it wrong in the offseason. Plain and simple. There’s more than enough talent on defense to do this. And if we look back at last season, I’d argue the defense had more to do than the offense with the wins against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Raiders and the Cowboys.
From Larry in the Dirt (@GardeningLarry):
Will they scheme a couple of plays that bring Huntley in to throw Seattle's D off balance?
Hey Larry, what message does that send to Skylar Thompson and the rest of the team if you do that? I say let’s give him at the absolute one full game before deciding the Dolphins need another QB in there to throw in a different wrinkle. The fact the Dolphins signed Tim Boyle to the active roster off the practice squad Saturday tells you he very likely will be the backup for this game, and not Huntley.
From Jesse (@JesseBlattstein):
How much of a leash do you think Skylar has…?
Hey Jesse, this all goes back to the question of why keep Skylar as the No. 2 backup is there no confidence in him. And for the Dolphins to ponder that question would show a lack of confidence, which would suggest they botched the position by not bringing in somebody more established. So, short answer, I think he has a very long leash.
DISSECTING DOLPHINS PERSONNEL
From John bly (@JPB1025):
Hi Alain, do you really think Tua and McDaniel are Miami’s long-term answer to take the team to a Super Bowl? Neither of them have been able to win against strong teams or in prime time. McDaniel hasn’t shown any growth as a HC, has terrible game management and awful play-calling.
Hey John, I don’t mean to punt on the question, but I frankly don’t know and I feel there are reasons to question whether it ever will happen, which is why I advocating all along against the idea of committing to a few years where both already were under contract.
From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):
Hi Alain, Miami is making personnel decisions based on loyalty. Players like Skylar, Liam, Rob Jones, and Berrios should have been upgraded during the offseason. These players do little to improve the team. They need to remember it's a business, not a friendship. Your thoughts?
Hey Jason, while I do believe your point has merit, I also think we should reserve judgment until the end of the season. But the argument also could be made the Dolphins have done that with their higher-profile players as well, with the new contracts they gave Tua, Tyreek, Waddle and Ramsey.