Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Grier, O-Line, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the post-Bills game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Josh Streimer (@Josh_streimer):
Any reason to be optimistic?
Hey Josh, there are many reasons to be optimistic, starting with the playmakers on offense and a defense that’s actually played pretty well the first two games. But, without questions, there are reasons for concern as well and I can understand Dolphins fans being very dejected at this moment.
From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):
Do you think Chris Grier is worried about the OL yet? Putting an injury-prone QB behind this OL is GM malpractice...
Hey Lloyd, yeah, not sure how to respond to this, other than the Dolphins (and not just Grier) overestimated what they could get done with a less-than-ideal offensive line. But it also should be said that every quarterback is going to face pressure at one point or another.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
In your opinion, what level of disarray are the Dolphins at after these first two games?
Hey Ed, hmm, I’m not sure if disarray is the right word, but it’s safe to say that things have gone off the rails a bit. And if we’re already talking about a lost season, then maybe the team didn’t do a good enough job in terms of securing a solid backup quarterback.
QB QUESTIONS
From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):
Hey, Alain. If Tua misses significant time, are we sure the Dolphins will get a veteran QB to start over Skylar Thompson? My biggest concern is that Miami would get a terrible QB to act only as another emergency backup behind Skylar. In this scenario, our season is over. Thanks!
Hey Chris, if I had to guess, I would not count on a “big-name” quarterback being added. And I’m only not on board with the notion that the season is over if Thompson has to start a few games because then we’re suggesting this team was all about Tua, and I don’t buy that notion.
Cold Day In the Sun(@cjb8511):
Is there any answer for the run defense?
Well, was the run defense really that bad against the Bills? Yes, the 49-yard touchdown was ugly, but Buffalo’s running backs averaged barely 3 yards per carry outside of that one play. So I don’t agree that the run defense has been horrible.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
Is there a backup QB that you would like to see the Dolphins pursue? What are the chances Tua returns in a few weeks?
Hey Mark, those two questions are tied, in my mind. I honestly don’t know, nor do I want to speculate, when Tua could be back. If it’s going to be a long-term absence, then I would advocate a call to the Rams to see if they’d be willing to part with Jimmy Garoppolo. If we’re looking at a short absence, I’m not sure there’s anybody out there who would represent a clearly better option than Skylar Thompson, with maybe Mike White coming back to serve as Thompson’s backup.
From will w. (@Willmvg):
How did the front office and coaches miss so bad on the trench play?
This is a case of them always believing that, first, their scheme can making everything work and, second, that they coach up players to constantly improve and they invariably will get better.
From Inphintry (@jayayemsea):
Russell Wilson?
Why? He was kind of brutal last season with Denver and by all accounts wasn’t much more impressive in training camp with the Steelers this summer. And, as with every quarterback under contract, why would the Steelers hurt their depth and leave themselves without a backup.
DESPAIR AMONG DOLPHINS FANS
From TP (@BoatsNhops):
Why is this franchise cursed and when will it end?
Do you mean the franchise with the only perfect season in NFL history, two Super Bowl titles and most recently two straight playoff appearances? If you check with the folks in Cleveland and Detroit, for example, they might look at you funny about this comment, though it’s fair to say things haven’t gone well for a while. But curse? Nah.
From Rico’sRoughNcks (@TheFin22):
Thursday’s game summarized Tua’s NFL career: poor performance against quality team & injury prone. Does MIA’s brass finally do the inevitable and utilize an early draft pick on a QB? Regardless of the future of Tua’s career, trust in him is minimal at best.
Hey Rico, if Tua returns — and the reports Sunday morning was that he’s not contemplating retirement — the Dolphins are committed to him and I simply don’t see them spending a high pick on a QB as long as he’s on the roster.
From Ahula EXTREA Verified (@GrandAhlu):
Couldn’t tell on TV. What did BUF do that stopped McDaniel? TOs killed but regardless Tua didn’t seem to find anywhere he wanted to go. Didn’t BUF have soft safeties that could have been exploited with crossing route, especially if corners were sitting back deep? No McDaniel adjustments?
As is usually the case when the offense gets shut down, it was a combination of the defense playing very soft coverage, the pass rush getting to Tua pretty quickly, and the defenders tackling well. The Dolphins did move the ball at times, but didn’t finish drives and turned the ball over. And the Dolphins simply weren’t sharp offensively and the result is what we saw.
The HotChili (ImBoomBoomPow):
Do you think all the pre-snap motion is designed to compensate for the poor play of the offensive line, due to their inability to hold a block? It seems like every snap, Tua has got guys in his face in a split second.
There are a couple of reasons for the pre-snap motion, one of which is to get a read on the coverage, another is to try to get the defense off balance, and those supersede the idea of helping the pass protection.
From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):
Need to withdraw from football after being at game yesterday emotionally drained and unable mentally to talk Fins. Another season of misery. Thank goodness leaving for Europe for 3 weeks.
Hey Jorge, it’s two games and the Dolphins are 1-1, so it’s a bit soon for any dramatic statements. Oh, and enjoy Europe!
From El Ax (@axLopezC):
Hey Poup, is Skylar T. a better player (QB) than Ryan Tannehill? Did Ryan leave the Dolphins unhappy or feeling betrayed? Why in the world is not a good idea to bring him back? If McDaniel is a great offensive mind and QB healer, couldn’t he make Ryan play for this Dolphins? Tks!!
Ryan Tannehill is a better quarterback than Skylar Thompson, but he’s got no experience in the scheme the Dolphins run and his skill set also isn’t well suited for what they like to do. The Dolphins took very good care of Tannehill while he was in Miami and he has zero reason to feel betrayed or have any animosity toward the organization.
From Tim Ski (@TimSki22):
Why, after proving ineptitude on multiple levels, is Grier still in charge of personnel?
Hey Tim, without addressing the quality of his work, I will tell you that he’s got the full support of Stephen Ross and the fact he gets along with everybody has played a role in that because Ross mentioned after the firing of Brian Flores the importance in his eyes of having folks who work well together.
From Mick (@Mrac317):
Do you think Mike McDaniel is a genius?
Hey Mick, simple answer is no. I do think he’s got a very good offensive mind, but “genius” would be stretching things.