Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Ramsey, Armstead, Chubb, and More
Part 2 of the post-Super Bowl Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
An article came out this week catching us up with our old buddy Jonathan Martin. In this article Martin states very clearly that he not only was never bullied by Dolphins legend Richie Incognito or any other member of the Dolphins. Not only does he say that he was never bullied but that even at the time of the huge national story he never felt bullied. Incognito suffered the most from Martin’s allegations. Losing more than a season’s worth of his career. Millions of dollars, probably tens of millions. He went on to make the Pro Bowl three times after his return, I believe. Us as Dolphins fans were likely robbed of tremendous play by a tremendous player. Does Martin owe us as fans, players, coaches and most notably Incognito an apology?
Hey Dana, if Martin didn’t feel bullied, why did he leave the team abruptly that Monday before the Halloween night against Cincinnati? As he said in the story, Martin doesn’t really care to revisit it, like he’d love it if everybody forgot about it. And one way of doing that is to suggest it never bothered him even back then. He also mentioned it was his mother who brought up the whole “bullying” notion in the first place. In retrospect, the whole thing could have and should have been handled better by multiple parties, not just Martin. Some of the antics from his teammates was normal boys-will-be-boys stuff but some of it also was a bit over the top. But it’s really not my place to decide whether anybody owes anyone an apology.
From Mike Jones:
I feel Jalen Ramsey would be a helluva safety at this point of his career. Good size, still some speed...great tackler. Any thoughts on that possibility? Would he welcome that? Yes, it opens hole at CB, but I feel Fins have good young options there....
Hey Mike, I have mentioned a few times on the All Dolphins Podcast that very possibility, and it makes all the sense in the world because, as you mention, Ramsey absolutely the skill set to pivot from All-Pro cornerback to All-Pro safety like guys like Rod Woodson and Charles Woodson did before him. As it turns out, the Dolphins have holes right now at cornerback and safety, so moving him around just changes where the biggest need would be.
From NY – Fins Up:
Think Grier & McDaniel are feeling significant pressure in 2025 to win a playoff game - and will that result in them being overly aggressive in free agency, cap restructures (adding “void years”) and possible draft pick trades ? Ross is 84, so he also has to be in win now mode.
Really difficult to argue with anything you said. Ideally, you strike a perfect balance between helping your chances in the upcoming season while building for the future, but it might get skewed more toward the former this year.
From Stanford J. Young:
Do you think the Dolphins will shore up the OL and DL significantly enough to transform the lines or will they put greater focus on other positions - like DB or TE, WR?
Hey Stanford, the M.O. has been to count on development from players already on the roster, but I think the Dolphins have to acknowledge they had to get better at guard and they have to give Zach Sieler additional help in the middle of the defensive line. That’s where the biggest focus should be, though cornerback now has become a major priority after the team released Kendall Fuller.
From Jayco:
What are the odds that Armstead is on the roster week 1?
Hey Jayco, that is a fabulous question. On one hand, he’s still a really good player and he’s a solid leader on a team that could use more of those guys. On the other hand, there’s the injury issue, his cap number and the fact the Dolphins drafted Patrick Paul in the second round last year to take over at left tackle. Having said all that, I will put my chances of Armstead being on the roster in Week 1 at 50.4 percent.
From Charles Boyd:
Alain, what do you think is the bare minimum that McDaniel and Grier need to accomplish in order to stay employed? I just don’t see any way that Miami makes it to the Super Bowl next season. I think it will even take a lot of luck to win a playoff game.
Hey Charles, I always have been and will continue to be reluctant about putting definitive markers that need to be achieved because that eliminates uncontrollable factors. What I will say is a playoff win would guarantee McDaniel and Grier would be back in 2026, but failing that or failing to even make the playoffs wouldn’t necessarily mean they’d be gone because it would depend on circumstances.
From Kristopher Kingan:
With the emergence of Chop Robinson, and the cap restraints the Dolphins are currently in, do you think trading Chubb for a mid- to late-round draft pick is on the table?
Hey Kristopher, here’s the problem with that idea: Based on Chubb’s contract and cap ramifications, the Dolphins don’t get anything in terms of cap space unless they trade him after June 1, by which time they would have had to carry him and still be cap-compliant and meaning whatever picks you got would be for the 2026 draft. So it doesn’t provide immediate cap or draft help. The more likely scenario with Chubb, from where I sit, is a contract restructure (with possibly pay cut) or a post-June 1 cut.
From Dan McCann:
Alain, what is the difference when you argued for drafting Kyle Pitts at 3 overall but now say drafting Warren from PSU at 14 is a big mistake. Thanks again.
Hey Dan, first off, as I take myself back to the 2021 draft, I honestly don’t recall advocating for taking Pitts at number 3 overall. If I did, that obviously was a bad take because the dude simply hasn’t been a great NFL player. What I do recall very specifically was loving the trade down from 3 to 12 but not liking the move back up from 12 to 6. And as for why Warren would be different now — if indeed I did advocate for Pitts back then — is that the Dolphins aren’t building for the future like they were in 2021. They’re more in win-now mode because of all the big salary commitments they made and they also have bigger priorities on the roster than adding a tight end, unless he’s generational.
From Ed Helinski:
Why was Raheem Mostert released?
Hey Ed, as I detailed after the news came out Friday, call it a combination of declining production, cap considerations and a shift toward Achane and Wright.
From Andy Bunting:
Alain, do you think the hiring of Bobby Slowik increases the chances that McD will give up play-calling at some point this season and, if he did, who out of Slowik, Bevell, Smith would get the nod? Have we an embarrassment of riches of offensive “geniuses” or too many cooks??
Hey Andy, good questions all. First, I think it’s going to take an awful lot for McDaniel to give play-calling duties, though I do think he’s probably closer now than he was at this time last year. As for who would do it if not McDaniel, it almost would have to be Smith, right, since he’s got the OC title, though something tells me not to rule out Bevell considering his long experience as an offensive coordinator. Lastly, we’ll find out this year if it’s an embarrassment of riches or too many cooks, but I personally prefer having roles perfectly defined as opposed to some overlapping.
From Rick DiRubbo:
Hi Alain, I am intrigued by this Hill/Lyles race. If they race on grass, I say Tyreek wins. If it’s on a track, Lyles wins.
Hey Rick, I’m having a hard time bringing myself to care a lot about this race, to be very honest, but your take does make sense. The distance also might make a difference because if it’s short, then I think Lyles would have the starting advantage.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, two follow-up questions from your articles on the website if I may. First, the breakdown of the former Dolphins sons’ players are both slotted to be TE position players. They have good height, but is the reason they are slotted for TE due to acceleration or speed numbers? Do either of these prospects have acceleration available to be a big body target and contest jump balls deep down the field? Secondly, on your article about the Eagles. Mad props. That was a delightful read and it was great to see how the different choices along the way could have worked out, but didn't. What do you think is a bigger issue, seeing players have success elsewhere indicating a coaching and developmental (culture) issue or seeing the GM department simply make bad calls, like trading back up for Waddle or picking Dion Jordan with conviction?
Hey Jeff, Mason Taylor has always been a tight end, so this wasn’t about his particular skill set that he’s a tight end prospect. As for Gadsden, he played wide receiver at Syracuse, but the size/speed ratio makes him better suited at tight end in the NFL. Taylor probably is the better rounded prospect at this time, but Gadsden — like his dad — has elite traits when it comes to making contested catches. As for the Dolphins/Eagles issue, it’s a combination of both. For example, who’s to say that Lane Johnson would have had the career he’s had if the Dolphins had taken him instead of Jordan in 2013.