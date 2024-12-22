Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Ross, Rizzi, Run Game, and More
Third and final part of the pre-49ers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From J-Boy D:
What does it take to win at least one playoff game?
Making the playoffs is the starting point. Based on the make-up on the team, at this time I would say a home game is almost imperative as well because this is a finesse team that needs good weather conditions to operate at peak efficiency on offense.
From Roger Dodger:
Who will coach better in this Sunday game against 49ers? Master or the student? Happy Holidays!
Hey Roger, how about a stalemate. How’s that for taking the easy way out. Better yet, ask me after the game.
From Bag of Donuts:
Will the run game return this week?
Sorry to be a bummer, but I see no reason whatsoever to see anything changing there. The running game has been bad for a month now and it’s not like the 49ers can’t stop the run. OK, maybe now I applied the reverse jinx and the Dolphins will rush for 225 yards.
From Me:
Thanks for all the content. Love it. Dolphins lose their last 3. Does Grier get fired then? Thanks in advance.
Hey me, because the Dolphins do everything collaboratively and because the Dolphins extended McDaniel and others this summer, I really don’t expect changes. If the Dolphins finish 6-11, maybe Grier is gone, but I still don’t think it’s a slam dunk.
From Bob Hopkins:
Why should I care about this game?
Because the Dolphins mathematically are still alive, and if you’re a real Dolphins fan, you hope (however unrealistic) that everything breaks right and they can sneak into the playoffs. And for that to happen, the Dolphins have to win out.
From Sportz:
Is it better at this point if the Dolphins lose out for a good draft pick?
Why? So they can pick eighth or ninth instead of 14th or 15th? You should be able to get a good player regardless, so, no, it’s not better that the Dolphins lose out.
From Doc McGreedy_Yoda:
What is the story with Erik EZ? He is ALWAYS hurt...is he even with the team anymore? IR? Jeeez!
Erik Ezukanma isn’t injured … he’s just been on the practice squad all season. Considering the Dolphins signed Dee Eskridge to the active roster from the practice squad while keeping Ezukanma should tell you all you need to know, and that it’s probably safe not to expect much from him at this point, although the Dolphins did elevate him for the game against the 49ers.
From TJ:
McDaniel’s coaching buddies from his previous stops have figured him out and put the clamps on this offense. It all started with the 49ers game 2 years ago. Outside of the opening play the offense was shut down. How, and will this pattern change?
Hey TJ, is it really about McDaniel coaching buddies or the fact that those coaching buddies (LaFleur, McVay, Ryans) all happen to coach good teams? It’s too easy to mention the coaching connections, particularly when there’s so much tape out there on what the Dolphins do offensively. Now it’s up to McDaniel to come up with a counterattack.
From Tony Figueroa:
This is another Dolphins season that has burst into flames. We are far and away the most disappointing franchise in the NFL this century after entering it as the franchise with the most wins in the Super Bowl era. Can it be fixed? Are we in for yet another overhaul?
Hey Tony, I’ve said all along I’m concerned about how far the Dolphins can get with the style of football they play on offense and that hasn’t changed. Until I see evidence to the contrary, I do think an overhaul and change in offensive philosophy will be needed at some point.
From Gary Huang:
Will Miami finally get its first 100yds/game runner?
Hey Gary, there has been zero evidence to suggest we’ll see a 100-yard runner for the Dolphins the rest of the season. But of course De’Von Achane could change that quickly if he gets an opening and breaks a long one.
From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark:
If we assume that Ross doesn't make major personnel changes, what three things do you believe should change about the way the Dolphins do business? (If you prefer, make it five things or however many things come to mind.) What problem has surprised you most about the Dolphins this season? Is it too early to hope that the latest draft may turn out to be one of the better ones in recent years? Am I clinging to straws as the team plunges into the abyss? This team may not have quit, but it's easy to imagine that they are going to lose the last 3 games ingloriously.
Hey PBMA, I’ll do a deep dive after the season on what I’d like to see change, so I haven’t dived into it yet, though immediately off the top of my head I would advise against handing out extensions all over the place when the team really hasn’t accomplished anything yet beyond merely making the playoffs. What surprised me most was just how unprepared the Dolphins were for a Tua injury and absence. That was appalling, really. Too early to judge the draft.
From TNT Mottley:
Do you believe that with how the season was impacted due to QB injury that the team will look to draft a QB for the future and as a possible back up? Or do you think they will just focus on picking up a free agent to back up Tua?
It’s just not the Dolphins’ M.O. to draft quarterbacks when they already have one, so I would be shocked to see them spending a high pick on a QB in an early round. I would think — and certainly hope — they’ll sign a high-end backup, though.
From easterly1:
If NO doesn’t do the right thing and hire Rizzi what are the chances Mia can bring him back? Or did Ross screw that one up too? Why is D Riley still on the team? Will he ever be held accountable? Consistently makes ST errors (coaches alluded to him on 4&2 mess up) probably has cost the team at least 2 games this year.
I personally would love to see Rizzi back to coach the Dolphins special teams, but that’s a tough one considering he interviewed for the head coaching position in 2019 and they chose Brian Flores instead. I also think he’ll get plenty of offers around the NFL. As for Riley, sure, he lost the edge on the fake punt, but we’re talking about a counter off a direct snap to the up-back. That’s one of those where you tip your hat to the opponent. Riley plays a ton of snaps on special teams. He’s fine in that role.
From Dragonstone Fire Chief:
How is the locker room? This is a stressful time.
I have never in all my years of covering the NFL witnessed players showing many differences in their demeanor just because of what time of year it is or how the season is going. The locker room tends to be in December the same it is in September. Players can separate being serious on the field and joking around in the locker room.