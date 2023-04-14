Siaki Ika, Jack Campbell and Antonio Johnson are among the prospects of interest on the second day of the draft

Vic Fangio might utilize a 3-4 scheme, but he runs it differently than how the Miami Dolphins have the past few seasons.

That means the team’s newly hired defensive coordinator will be asking his defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties to do unique things, play different techniques and styles than what they are used to, and that could create some early challenges.

It also could produce some collateral loss — which often comes with change —since some cornerbacks or safeties might struggle playing zone, and some defensive linemen and linebackers might surrender more ground than they did in the past taking on more head up blocks.

That’s why we could see Miami use this draft to add more defenders who fit Fangio’s approach better.

In a previous column, I explained why the Dolphins should keep pick 51, which will be a premium selection in the 2023 NFL draft, and should only consider trading it if ALL of the team’s top targets are gone.

This was my look at the top 10 offensive players the Dolphins should target.

Here’s a list of 10 defensive players the Dolphins should target on the second day of the 2023 NFL draft, with explanations of why they’d be good fits in Miami.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Baylor DT Siaki Ika: Ika, who easily clears 350 pounds, has a rare first step for a man his size. He can walk interior linemen back and collapse the pocket. Problem is, his size and conditioning hint he might only be good for 20 snaps a game. His skill set is somewhat limited because his pass rush stalls if his initial move doesn’t work. He’d immediately challenge Raekwon Davis for playing time, and could be his replacement next offseason.

Michigan DT Mazi Smith: For someone who is 6-3, 330 pounds, Smith moves like a much smaller man. He’s impressive at keeping his pad level low, which is needed to stall out runs, If coached up properly, he might handle a dozen or so snaps a game as a 3-4 end. There isn’t a chance he makes it out of Day 2, so if the Dolphins want Smith, they’ll need to use pick No. 51 to select him.

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton: While Benton lacks the anchoring ability to play nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme, this four-year starter for the Badgers has the toughness and technique to fit a 3-4 and 4-3 scheme. His average speed and limited pass rush skills make the third round his ceiling. He’ll likely be a Day 3 gem who will blossom into a starter in a season or two.

DEFENSIVE ENDS

USC DE Tuli Tuipulotu: His lightning-quick hand use will lead to a dozen wins per game in the NFL. Last season he racked up 56 pressures in 733 snaps for the Trojans. However, his tall, linear build, and the tightness throughout his lower body might keep him from being a top 50 selection. With every Dolphins defensive lineman either becoming a free agent at the end of the 2024 season or a potential cap casualty, the team need to begin the restocking process, and Tuipulotu could be a building block.

Michigan DE Mike Morris: Morris is freakishly large (6-5, 275 pounds) and has the traits that make him work well in a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme. He’s a violent tackler who has good eyes and awareness. He was a late bloomer in college and didn’t test well, which likely will push him into the second day of the draft. But he has the talent to become an NFL starter in a year or two.

LINEBACKERS

Iowa LB Jack Campbell: Campbell is the type of linebacker who will excel in any scheme, at any role he's asked to fill. This 6-foot-5, 250-pounder hits with power, has range to cover, and possesses the closing speed to be a pass rusher. He’s an old-school linebacker who likely would become a rookie starter for the Dolphins. Miami should rush to the podium if he’s still on the board when pick No. 51 arrives.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Alabama S Brian Branch: It’s hard to knock an Alabama defensive back because of how polished they are coming out of college. Branch has excellent burst to close on the ball and is a skilled zone defender, which makes him a good fit for Fangio’s scheme. How early he goes depends on whether there’s a run on safeties in the first round.

Alabama S Jordan Battle: Battle is a reliable defender who is almost always in the right place at the right time. He likely won’t be a high-end producer, but he could end up being a starter for the next decade. Finding a replacement for Brandon Jones, who is a free agent after this season, should be a top priority.

Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson: Johnson is a member of the all-looks team. His blend of size and strength will get him drafted early. But it’s his versatility, his ability to work as a nickel cornerback and be an in-the-box defender, that makes him the perfect complement for Jevon Holland. He could be selected anywhere in the first three rounds.

Georgia CB Kelee Ringo: Ringo has a rare blend of size and speed, which means he’ll be selected higher than his film says he should. But he’s a physical player in coverage and in run support, which means he’ll fit into Miami’s defense well if the team is sticking to its board, and selects a player at one of the team’s deepest positions.