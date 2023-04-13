Dawand Jones, Sam LaPorta and Zay Flowers are among the prospects of interest on the second day of the draft

The best approach to take in any draft is to have a conviction about a group of players who can help your franchise and then feverishly go after them.



Whether it’s a position of need or not, don’t shy away from adding talent your team feels eventually will become a salary pacesetter in 4-5 years because that’s how elite teams are built.

That’s the approach the Miami Dolphins have taken when selecting some of the franchise’s better draftees the past decade — Laremy Tunsil, Jarvis Landry and Xavien Howard for example — and don’t be surprised if General Manager Chris Grier follows suit with that approach in this watered-down draft class, where resources are limited for the Dolphins.

Miami possesses four selections, two of which are among the draft’s top 100 picks.

In a previous column, I explained why the Dolphins should keep pick 51, which will be a premium selection in the 2023 NFL draft, and should only consider trading it away for more picks if ALL of the team’s top targets are gone.

Here’s a list of 10 offensive players the Dolphins should target on the second day of the 2023 NFL draft, with explanations of why they’d be good fits in Miami.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones: Jones is a (6-8, 374 pounds) mountain of a tackle, a blocker who is difficult for any pass rusher to bull-rush. The biggest concern is whether he has the athleticism and stamina to excel in a zone blocking scheme. The fact he’s a right-tackle-only player hints he might last until the second round. His presence would secure Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side for sure.

North Dakota State OT Cody Mauch: Mauch was a three-year starter at left tackle, but he could move inside in the NFL because of his rugged style and aggressive demeanor, which is more suited for guard. He’s a smooth second-level blocker who uses his hands and feet well. The biggest concern is his ability to get depth on pass sets, which hints he might not be a day one starter at right tackle.

Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann: He’s taller and leaner (6-6, 313) than most centers, but has top-shelf athleticism, which allows him to fire out of his stance on run plays. He’s fluid in his movement, able to climb up the second level and cut down defenders, which makes him a perfect fit for a zone blocking scheme like Miami runs. His talent gives him a chance to sneak into the back end of the first round. But with only three teams —Steelers, Titans and Jets — looking for centers, it is possible he could slide into the second round.

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz: Schmitz is a consistent zone-scheme center with decent size (6-4, 315) and solid play strength. He’s got excellent awareness and is quick to adjust to stunts and blitzes. He has the versatility to take snaps as an offensive guard, but his best position is center. With Connor Williams’ contract expiring after the season, Miami would be wise to start planning for the future.

TCU OG Ateve Avila: Avila bounced around between multiple positions early in his career before settling in at center in 2021, and then moving over to left guard in 2022. He has the power to open up running lanes, but the extra weight he’s carrying (332 pounds) has to concern teams. He rarely gets outmuscled, which hints that he could potentially beat out Liam Eichenberg for the starting left guard spot.

TIGHT END

Georgia TE Darnell Washington: It’s easy to mistake Washington for an offensive tackle because of his 6-7, 270-pound frame. He has the ability to maul linebackers, safeties and cornerbacks in the blocking game, which could be intriguing, especially for offenses that play laterally like the Dolphins. While he ran an impressive 4.64 time in the 40-yard dash, his film shows he’s a slow-twitch athlete, which means his upside as a pass catcher could be limited.

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta: LaPorta is an impressive athlete who put up major statistics (153 catches for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns) in his four seasons at Iowa, a tight-end-friendly program. While he was inconsistent as a run blocker, there’s potential for him to improve in that area with good coaching. He’d be a perfect complement for Durham Smythe if he falls to Miami range in the second round.

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave: Musgrave’s athleticism and size (6-6, 250) might warrant a top 50 selection, but it’s possible injury concerns (a knee injury prematurely ended his season in 2022) might lead to him sliding into the second day. His catch radius is enormous and the Dolphins would benefit from adding a playmaker who can high-point the ball now that Mike Gesicki is gone.

SKILL POSITIONS

Boston College WR Zay Flowers: Flowers is a jitterbug type receiver whose speed and change-of-direction skills allow him to create separation with ease. He produced 3,056 yards and scored 29 touchdowns at Boston College, and the only reason he might slide into the second round is his small frame (5-9, 182 pounds). Put him in an offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins would have the most feared trio of receivers in the NFL.

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet: Charbonnet has prototypical size (6-0, 214) and a violent running style, which hints that he can be a lead back in the NFL for a couple seasons. He weaves sharply in and out of traffic. He also brings value as a pass protector and pass catcher (75 receptions in four seasons), which would give him a chance to become a rookie starter. The only concern is his upright style, which is something most teams fear leads to injuries.