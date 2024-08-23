Ten Players to Watch in Preseason Finale
The Miami Dolphins will close their preseason schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ramond James Stadium on Friday night, giving roster bubble players one last chance to make their case to the coaching staff.
Those players who won't dress for that first game for non-injury reasons pretty much are the locks to make the 53-player roster, and conversely those in the lineup either will be trying to offer more evidence they should be on the 2024 team or at the very least get a bigger role on offense or defense.
With that in mind, here is our list of 10 players to watch in that preseason finale against the Buccaneers:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB SKYLAR THOMPSON
Because we're talking about quarterbacks, the battle for the No. 2 job behind Tua Tagovailoa might have been the most scrutinized of training camp. Thompson has gotten the call ahead of Mike White in each of the first two preseason games, which might or might not signal he's ahead in the competition. If he is, it's probably not by a large margin and Thompson could solidify that No. 2 spot (if he currently has it) or at the very least his spot on the roster with a good outing against Tampa Bay.
QB MIKE WHTE
When head coach Mike McDaniel talked this week about putting his backup quarterbacks in unfavorable situations to see how they would respond, that's applied more to White than Thompson in preseason games because he closed out the first two games. Another factor to consider when it comes to White is the Dolphins could save $3.5 million of cap space if they decide to go with Thompson as the backup and release White. This clearly is a big game for him as well.
TE TANNER CONNER
It's unclear how many tight ends the Dolphins will keep on the 53-man roster and Conner could convince the Dolphins they need to keep him around if he can have another performance like he had in the preseason opener before he was sidelined by a midsection injury.
OL JACK DRISCOLL
This isn't about a roster spot, but rather a potential starting opportunity for Driscoll based on McDaniel's comment before practice in Tampa on Wednesday when he said there still was competition going on the offensive line. Driscoll's performance in training camp was solid all the way through and he's also done the job in the preseason games, and maybe another good outing could be the last push he needs.
OL LESTER COTTON
If Driscoll does end up winning a starting job, it's Cotton who appears the most vulnerable. He started at right guard in the two preseason games after Liam Eichenberg moved to center in the wake of Aaron Brewer's hand injury but hasn't necessarily done anything to cement his spot in the starting lineup.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
DT BRANDON PILI
As we discussed in our fourth 53-man roster projection, the Dolphins have a lot of question marks on their defensive line beyond Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell and Pili is right in the mix. He's made some plays in camp and the preseason and already might have locked up his roster spot, though another good outing wouldn't hurt.
DT ISAIAH MACK
Mack lacks the ideal bulk for the interior of the defensive line, but he has been active along the defensive line, to the point where he's put himself in the conversation for a roster spot. But he's still a long shot, one who needs a big outing against Tampa Bay to push his way in.
LB CHANNING TINDALL
Yes, we're mentioning Tindall again. While we're thinking he's got a spot on the roster because of his special teams work, it might be a stretch to say he's a lock or that he couldn't benefit from a good preseason finale. If nothing else, a strong performance maybe could give his defensive coaches more confidence to put him in the lineup.
CB NIK NEEDHAM
It's difficult to think of a more household name among players who appear on the roster bubble than Needham, who has been with the team since 2019, longer than anybody outside of Durham Smythe and Jason Sanders. Needham finds himself in a logjam in the secondary, whether the Dolphins decide to consider him as a safety or cornerback, or even both. A big preseason finale could be what Needham needs to secure his roster spot.
S MARK PERRY
Perry is at the other end of the spectrum, a rookie free agent who's put himself in position to be considered for a roster spot but still needs a strong finishing push. We could have mentioned the three rookie free agent cornerbacks here — Jason Maitre, Storm Duck and Isaiah Johnson — but we'e already highlighted them and now it's time for Perry to get his due respect.