Poupart's 2024 53-Man Roster Projection 4.0
The Miami Dolphins will wrap up their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night, at the same time maybe making their final evaluation process when it comes to determining the final spots on the 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
Some of the decisions already have been made for the Dolphins, an example being when offensive lineman Kion Smith had to be placed on injured reserve as a result of the torn ACL he sustained in the preseason opener, and injuries might continue to play a role in shaping the eventual opening-day roster.
As is usually the case, there are some positions that look pretty clear cut and others where tough decisions will be coming, with running back and wide receiver standing out among the latter.
Here then is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's fourth 53-man roster projection of 2024:
DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)
On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson
Off: None
Changes from roster projection 3.0: Thompson in
Analysis: Mike McDaniel made a really interesting comment this week when he said he purposely spent all summer putting his quarterbacks in difficult situations just to see how they would react. Maybe that's why neither White nor Thompson have looked particularly impressive. We're still thinking the Dolphins will make White the backup, but now are thinking that maybe they'll hang on to Thompson as well — even with the new rule stating the emergency third QB can be on the practice squad this season.
DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (5)
On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, Jaylen Wright (R), fullback Alec Ingold, Chris Brooks
Off: Jeff Wilson Jr., Zavon Horvath, Anthony McFarland Jr.
Changes from roster projection 3.0: Brooks in, Wilson out
Analysis: While we've mentioned this possibility before, we're now going to go ahead and predict the Dolphins will trade Wilson for a draft pick and keep Brooks, who can help on special teams along with possessing intriguing potential and more size than any other halfback on the roster.
DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Washington (R), Erik Ezukanma,
Off: Je'Quan Burton (R), Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders, Mike Harley Jr., Kyric McGowan, River Cracraft (IR), Jadon Janke
Changes from roster projection 3.0: Ezukanma in, Cracraft out
Analysis: The big mystery here remains whether Beckham will wind up starting the season on PUP, which would keep him out for at least the first four games. And we also should mention that Cracraft won't be released but rather likely will begin the season on injured reserve.
DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS (3)
On the 53: Durham Smythe, Julian Hill, Jonnu Smith
Off: Hayden Rucci (R), Jody Fortson, Tanner Conner
Changes from roster projection 3.0: Conner out
Analysis: If we're right about the Dolphins keeping three quarterbacks, then one position will get one less player and we've got it at tight end largely because the Dolphins should be able to get at least one of the three cuts on the practice squad, if not more. If Beckham indeed starts the season on PUP, this could be where Conner does get a spot on the 53.
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)
On the 53: T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton
Off: Andrew Meyer (R), Matthew Jones (R), Ryan Hayes, Bayron Matos (R), G Isaiah Wynn
Changes from roster projection 3.0: None
Analysis: Projecting the offensive linemen has become easier because it's looking more and more like Wynn indeed will be starting the season on PUP.
DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)
On the 53: Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Chop Robinson (R), Mohamed Kamara (R), Quinton Bell
Off: Cameron Goode (PUP), Bradley Chubb (PUP), Wyatt Ray, David Anenih
Changes from roster projection 3.0: None
Analysis: The injury that landed Cam Brown on IR made things pretty clear cut from this vantage point and the tricky part will come when Chubb is ready to come off PUP, whether it happens at the moves to 53 or after four weeks.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)
On the 53: Zach Sieler, Benito Jones, Da'Shawn Hand, Calais Campbell, Brandon Pili
Off: Isaiah Mack, Mario Kendricks (R), Leonard Payne (R), Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Robert Cooper
Changes from roster projection 3.0: Pili in, Teair Tart out
Analysis: This is a really tough call to make because there isn't a lot of separation (if any) beyond Sieler and Campbell and to a lesser extent Hand. This comes down to the Dolphins maybe wanting to have a pure nose tackle on the roster, which would give Jones the upper hand.
DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall
Off: Curtis Bolton, Anthony Walker Jr., Dequan Jackson
Changes from roster projection 3.0: None
Analysis: Walker is more than good enough to belong on the 53, but his prolonged absence likely will keep him off the roster or maybe he'll just wind up starting the season on IR. Bolton actually has had himself a very good training camp, but we're thinking the Dolphins will be sticking with Tindall in the hope he takes a big leap on defense or at the very least can be a core member of the special teams.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
On the 53: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Ethan Bonner, Kendall Fuller, Siran Neal, Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Marcus Maye, Elijah Campbell, Storm Duck (R)
Off: Storm Duck (R), Isaiah Johnson (R), Jason Maitre (R), Nik Needham, Jordan Colbert (R), Mark Perry (R), Patrick McMorris (R), Cam Smith (IR)
Changes from roster projection 3.0: Duck in, Smith out
Analysis: This remains the position that presents the toughest decisions from this end because of the three good-looking rookie cornerbacks and additionally rookie safety Mark Perry. In light of Smith's new hamstring injury and Mike McDaniel saying he was "week to week," we're thinking he'll just start the season on IR and it could be any one of Duck, Johnson and Maitre who lands that last spot at cornerback. The Dolphins also could become inclined to keep one of the rookies at safety (McMorris or Perry) instead of Maye, though the veteran has looked solid in camp. Again, tough calls all over the place here.
DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson
Off: None
Changes from roster projection 3.0: None
Analysis: As we wrote in the first three roster projections, you gotta love it when the Dolphins make it easy for all of us doing roster projections. We brought up the possibility of the Dolphins bringing in a specialist before or during training camp, but we cautioned against it happening and so far it hasn't.