Dolphins Training Camp: Highs and Lows
The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their 2024 training camp when they conducted their one joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, exactly four weeks after their first summer practice.
This training camp will be remembered most for what happened off the field: quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, each getting a new contract that ensured they'll be around for at least the next three years.
On the field, it was a fairly typical Dolphins training camp in that it was hot and humid, there were the usual bumps and bruises, and some players shined more than others.
Here, then, are some of the highs and lows we saw on the practice field at the Baptist Health Training Complex over the past month.
HIGH — DRAFT CLASS LOOKS LEGIT
With the understanding that we're talking about practice here — cue Allen Iverson video — we saw enough from the Dolphins' rookie draft picks to feel good about the long-term potential of the group. While wide receiver Tahj Washington, unfortunately, landed on injured reserve, the other six members of the 2024 draft class all flashed at different times, and that goes for all of them: Chop Robinson, Patrick Paul, Jaylen Wright, Mohamed Kamara, Malik Washington, and Patrick McMorris.
LOW — STAR POWER ON THE SIDELINES
In an ideal world, every player would be able to take part in practice regularly to get ready for the start of the regular season, but this is where injuries get in the way. Because of those injuries and the goal of minimizing exposure to further injury, the Dolphins conducted training camp with several big-name players missing a good chunk of reps, whether it was Terron Armstead, Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Ramsey, or Odell Beckham, Jr.
HIGH — NO MAJOR INJURY TO A KEY PLAYER
While the Dolphins have put four players on season-ending injured reserve — Tahj Washington, Kion Smith, Cam Brown, Grayson Murphy, Willie Snead IV, and Sean Harlow — it's possible that none of them would have seen a snap on offense or defense in 2024. Compare this to last year when Jalen Ramsey was lost for half the regular season because of a knee injury early in camp, and the Dolphins are ahead of the game in that sense.
LOW — BACKUP QUARTERBACKS FAIL TO STEP UP
While we've cautioned against unfairly ripping Mike White and Skylar Thompson, in part based on Mike McDaniel's comments, it doesn't change the fact it would have been nice for either of them to have a solid showing to provide more confidence in the backup quarterback position heading into the regular season.
HIGH — UNLIKELY PLAYERS EMERGE
There always are a couple of good training camp stories, players who emerge from relative obscurity to garner headlines, and this summer, that distinction went to edge defender Quinton Bell and cornerback Storm Duck (and not just for his name).
LOW — OFFENSIVE LINE INSTABILITY
You've heard in the past that continuity helps an offensive line develop chemistry and cohesion, but there was none for the Dolphins because of all their injury issues upfront. And that went beyond Terron Armstead being on a maintenance program or even Isaiah Wynn being on PUP the whole time; the injury to center Aaron Brewer knocked him out of action and moved Liam Eichenberg from right guard back to center.
HIGH — PHILLIPS' EARLY RETURN
This has to rank right at or near the top of good news for training camp: Jaelan Phillips's return to practice and off PUP following months of diligently working his way back after his 2023 Achilles injury. It's still too early to predict how much Phillips will be able to contribute early on, but it at least now appears the Dolphins will have one of their elite pass rushers in action early in the season.
THE BEST TRAINING CAMP PERFORMERS BY POSITION
One man's opinion on the best performers of camp at each position.
- QB — Tua Tagovailoa
Tua was sharper often than not, while White and Thompson were uneven at best.
- CB — Jalen Ramsey
While he missed some time, Ramsey was very impactful in a practice series earlier this month.
- DT — Zach Sieler
His presence was always felt.
- LB — Curtis Bolton
The free agent picked up early in training camp and was very active.
- EDGE — Quinton Bell
While he slowed considerably during the past two weeks, Bell still had an impressive camp overall.
- OL — Jack Driscoll
The free agent acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles performed well enough that the Dolphins should consider giving him a starting role.
- RB — De'Von Achane
The second-year running back caught many passes in camp and looked as fast as last season.
- S — Mark Perry
The rookie free agent from TCU has come on late.
- TE — Julian Hill
The second-year tight end looks ready for a much more significant role in 2024.
- WR — Tyreek Hill
It's tempting to choose River Cracraft here, but when Hill practiced, he seemed to always be open and making catches.