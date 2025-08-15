Ten Players to Watch in the 2025 Preseason Matchup Against Detroit
The Miami Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET) in their second preseason game of the summer, and head coach Mike McDaniel said before the second of two joint practices he was not anticipating using his starters in the game.
A lot of those players who will be in action will be looking to continue making their case for earning a bigger role on offense or defense, and in some cases simply to be included on the initial 53-man roster.
With that in mind, here is our list of 10 players to watch in that preseason game at Ford Field:
DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
QB ZACH WILSON
We featured rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers in this spot for the preseason opener, but the focus now shifts to Wilson, who needs to provide some level of comfort and confidence in the coaching staff heading into the regular season. What we saw in the preseason opener from Wilson looked too much like what we saw during his time with the New York Jets, so he needs to produce a better outing — a much better outing.
RB OLLIE GORDON II
The injury to veteran Alexander Mattison in the preseason opener has opened the door for Gordon to earn a bigger role as a rookie, and from this vantage point he's even got a chance to push second-year player Jaylen Wright for offensive snaps behind starting running back De'Von Achane. Gordon has shown flashes in the preseason opener and the joint practices, but he needs to continue trending upward.
WR TARIK BLACK
After spending last season the Dolphins practice squad, Black didn't look like he had much of a chance of earning a roster spot heading into training camp, but he's produced some solid work in practice the past two weeks. He's still a very long shot to make the team, but at least he should belong in the conversation.
TE TANNER CONNER
After a strong start to training camp, Conner has been very quiet of late, which isn't great for him in his quest to convince the Dolphins to keep a fourth tight end behind Darren Waller and blocking specialists Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown. Tight ends coach Jon Embree spoke highly of him earlier in training camp, but now it's time to see some results.
IOL DANIEL BRUNSKILL
The Dolphins continue to work without the two players who figure to be the top backups inside on the offensive line, Liam Eichenberg and Andrew Meyer, and Brunskill's performance has been uneven since he was signed early in camp. With Aaron Brewer not expected to play, Brunskill should get a lot of snaps against the Lions on Saturday.
DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
DT JORDAN PHILLIPS
Phillips had himself a very solid practice against the Lions on Thursday, as he continues to come on as his first NFL training camp unfolds. The Dolphins are counting on their draft picks at defensive tackle to be significant contributors this season, so this is an encouraging development.
EDGE DERRICK McLENDON
The Dolphins have a lot of options at the edge defender position behind the trio of Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson, and McLendon entered training camp as a long shot to make the 53-man roster. But he has been very consistent in practice and another good outing Saturday would help his cause.
LB CHANNING TINDALL
Yes, we have the obligatory Channing Tindall watch. The 2022 third-round pick stands clearly fifth among the team's linebackers and he needs to continue to perform when given opportunities to secure his spot on the 53-man roster.
S DANTE TRADER JR.
The rookie fifth-round pick from Maryland was sidetracked early in camp by an injury, but he's back now and showed some physicality in the joint practices with the Lions. There's quite a battle for the final roster spot or two at safety, and Trader could use a strong performance in this preseason game.
CB CAM SMITH
The 2023 second-round pick finally returned to practice against the Lions this week, but didn't have a very eventful performance. He logically is in a battle to keep his roster spot and actually could cement it with a strong outing in the preseason game.