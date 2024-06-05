Terron Talks Decision to Return, Training, Future, and More
Now that the big decision to return to the Miami Dolphins for the 2024 season is behind him, Terron Armstead is looking ahead. And his vision includes the best season yet for himself and his teammates.
"It's my approach, my mindset. This is going to be my best season," Armstead said after the Dolphins minicamp practice Wednesday. "I am looking forward to having an All-Pro year, locked in, throwing people out of the stadium, going crazy."
Armstead said at the Pro Bowl in February that he was unsure he would return for for another season — he will be entering his 12th season and will turn 33 in July, right around the start of training camp.
The former third-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints said that he spent the offseason reflecting on the season, looking at film and then conferred with his family and reached his decision.
"Ultimately, this is where I belong," he said. "This is where I am supposed to be. I love where we are as a team. I love our opportunity that we have in front of us."
TERRON'S ARMSTEAD CONTRACT AND FUTURE
Armstead restructured his contract after deciding to return, taking a pay cut in the process. His cap number for 2024 went down by more than $10 million. Armstead also has no guaranteed money beyond the upcoming season, leading to speculation this might be his last year in the NFL.
Miami might have prepared for his eventual departure with the selection of Patrick Paul in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Asked about the possibility of 2024 being his last season, Armstead said: ""I have no idea. I enter every season with full commitment, locked in. I don't try to look past that at all."
Armstead was selected to the Pro Bowl last year for the second time in his two seasons with the Dolphins, but he also again had to miss some time because of injuries.
Heading into that 12th NFL seasons, Armstead still is looking for that first one where he plays every single game.
"The durability has been my Achilles' heel, it has been my issue," Armstead said. "But me, as a professional, I pour everything into my game, and this is what I do for a living. I try to check all the boxes."
To prepare himself for this season, Armstead changed up his training routine and incorporated more Pilates and yoga than ever before.
"The only thing I can do is control with all the things that I mentioned, and nutrition, mobility, flexibility, strengthening, so you know, everything science tells you and put my best foot forward," Armstead said. "But I go out there and play with physicality and violence and we're gonna let it roll like that."
Armstead is a key member of the Dolphins offense and he's hoping to help it take the next step after a promising season turned sour in the final weeks.
"Man, there is a lot we can do as a team that we left on the table," Armstead said. "It's time. We've got to clean the plates this time."
