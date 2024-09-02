The 1994 Epic Opening Day Battle of Miami and New England
The 2024 season opener for the Miami Dolphins will occur on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The opening day will commemorate the 20th anniversary of one of the most epic opening-day battles between the Dolphins and the New England Patriots. It was a home game played at what was then called Joe Robbie Stadium (now Hard Rock Stadium).
The game would be Dan Marino's first game back from a torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered in 2023; standing on the opposing sideline was Drew Bledsoe, who would match Marino in greatness on this day.
Irving Fryar remembers the catch he made on a fourth-and-five from the Patriots' 35-yard line. Marino lofted a perfect ball down the right sideline that Fryar caught for the game-winning score. Miami would go on to defeat New England 39-35.
Fryar would catch three touchdowns and total 211 yards on this day. It was one of the best games by a Dolphins receiver in team history.
In an episode of The Fish Tank featuring OJ McDuffie, which will be available for listening on Tuesday, Fryar discusses the game, the catch, and what it means to play with Marino in the latter stages of the Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
"We saw that on film," Fryar said. "It was also the fact that I was running in and blocking the safety on most of the runs. So, I would leave where the corner was and, take an inside release and run at the safety like I was going to block him with the running back receiving the ball. [The safety] starts coming down trying to beat me to the runner so I just took off right behind."
Dave Hyde, a columnist with the Sun-Sentinel, said the battle between Marino and Bledsoe was like a heavyweight championship fight.
"It was like two heavyweight fighters," Hyde said. "throwing punch after punch."
Years after the game, Bledsoe stated he was looking forward to fighting Marino, whom he idolized earlier in his career. He said he would ask Marino for an autograph when the game was over.
Fryar played his final seasons in Miami, ending his 17-year NFL career with the Dolphins. He was thankful for the opportunity to play with Marino and for coach Don Shula.
"It's just an honor to be connected to moments like that, people like that," Fryar said. "Dan Marino, Coach Shula, the people I played with over the years. It's great to be able to say I know those people and they know me."