The 1994 Epic Opening Day Battle of Miami and New England

"It was like two heavyweight fighters throwing punch after punch..."



Don't miss the premier of Fish Tank Iconic: The Comeback #TOMORROW night (9/3) at 7 PM on the @MiamiDolphins #YouTube channel. #DanMarino #ICONIC @terry42_kirby @DrewBledsoe @davehydesports @ojmcduffie81… pic.twitter.com/J8ICTOUMjH