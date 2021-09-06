The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 6

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 6:

No. 6: Dan Marino's game-winning TD pass to Irving Fryar vs. New England in 1994

Setting the stage: To say there was a lot of apprehension heading into the 1994 season was an understatement because Dan Marino was coming off an Achilles injury that had cut short his previous season and, well, he was about to turn 33 years old. Yeah, no problem. Forget about proving he still had it in that 1994 opener, Marino had the starring role in the one of the most epic passing showdowns in NFL history.

The play: After Marino threw two touchdown passes of 50-plus yards to Irving Fryar to turn a 28-18 deficit into a 32-28 lead, New England answered with a Drew Bledsoe touchdown pass to Ray Crittenden early in the fourth quarter. After the teams traded punts, the Dolphins found themselves in a hole with a second-and-19 from their 11 after a first-down sack. Marino got them out of that predicament and moved the offense all the way to the New England 35 when an incompletion left Don Shula with a decision to make halfway through that fourth quarter: attempt a long game-tying field goal or go for the first down. We know the rest. Fryar easily got behind the Patriots cornerback on the right sideline, Marino threw a perfect pass, and the touchdown put the exclamation to his 473-yard, five-touchdown day.

