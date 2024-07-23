What Miami Dolphins Players Said About Tua Tagovailoa on Camp Reporting Day
The Miami Dolphins came together Tuesday for the opening of training camp, although the first on-field practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex will take place on Wednesday.
The huge question of the first day put to three of the five players made available (none named Tua Tagovailoa) to the media was, 'Where's Tua, and what are their thoughts on his unresolved contract situation?'
Veteran star receiver Tyreek Hill, Tagovailoa's favorite target, said that his quarterback is in the building, and he fully expects him to be on the field Wednesday.
"Yes, I believe he will [practice], and here's why I believe he will practice," said Hill, 30, slightly out of breath after completing a conditioning test. "It's because Tua is very competitive. He will not tell you that, but he's very competitive, and he's a guy who doesn't like to fall too far behind. And he understands we're an outstanding team.
"He doesn't want to miss his window. He understands we have a great offense, and our defense is good. It's looking really good. He understands all of that. I believe he's going to practice."
Tagovailoa, 26, in the final year of his five-year rookie contract at $23.2 million, was with the team for almost all of the team's OTA's this summer. He would risk a daily fine of $50,000 if he decided to hold out of training camp.
Tagovailoa led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 picks for a 101.1 passer rating. However, he has yet to shine in critical games down the stretch, and he had a nondescript outing in last year's first-round 26-7 loss against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in frigid Arrowhead Stadium last season. He was voted to his first Pro Bowl in 2024, leading the fan voting among all players.
It's believed he and his agency, Athlete's First, are seeking similar $50 million per year deals, as six other quarterbacks received over the past year, including Chargers' Justin Herbert and Bengals' Joe Burrow, who were in the same 2020 draft class as Tagovailoa.
Fourth-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, the other half of Miami's dynamic duo, received a three-year $84.75 million contract extension on May 30, of which a guaranteed $76 million will vault him into the top five highest-paid receivers in the NFL (at $28.25 million per year).
He also believes Tagovailoa will not hold out, but he said it wouldn't be a distraction if he does.
"No, Tua is one of those guys who loves the game," said Waddle, who had 251 catches, 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first three seasons. "He likes being with us out there, so I don't think it will be a distraction.
"He's going to be here. He likes to be around the team and the guys. He's going to be out there practicing and playing, doing whatever."
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, coming off a career-best season at age 32 with 1,012 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to become the first Dolphins player to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns since Mercury Morris did it in the 1972 Perfect Season, believes Tagovailoa deserves everything he, "has coming his way."
"I think Tua is very much deserving of getting a contract extension," said Mostert, who received a one-year contract extension at $2.35 million on March 30. "He works his tail off, especially since I started playing with him [since 2022]; I've seen nothing but growth and leadership that he portrays not only for the team but for the organization. He's definitely top-notch and one of the best, if not the best, leader in the locker room and for the organization.
If Tagovailoa decided to hold out, Mostert would be understanding.
"That's under his discretion and his [agents]," Mostert continued. "The guys in the locker room definitely understands that Tua is Tua, and he always puts the team first. That's how I see it and how everyone in the locker room sees it."
Hill, who signed a four-year extension worth $120 million ($30 million per year) before the 2022 season, has said he wants to be paid like a top-five receiver but emphasized his desire to remain a Dolphin for the rest of his career.
Hill said Tagovailoa's contract negotiations haven't affected him on or off the field.
"He's in great spirits," said Hill, a five-time All-Pro coming off his second consecutive 1,700-plus receiving yards season for Miami, leading the NFL with 1,799 yards and 13 TD catches. "I can't speak on his contract situation because that's his personal business. ... But as far as he feels on mental health, he feels amazing. He's very excited to be back in the building with all the guys. It's great to see him out there, still coming to work, still going about his business without having the deal done. It's been awesome just having him around, just his presence means a lot to the guys, especially me."