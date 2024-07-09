Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Raheem Mostert
The Miami Dolphins rushing attack set team and individual records last season, largely in part to running back Raheem Mostert. The veteran earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 and became just the second undrafted NFL player since at least 1967 to record 21-plus touchdowns in a season (Priest Holmes, 2002).
In his career, Mostert has gained 3,513 yards rushing with an average of 5.21 per carry. This is the fourth-highest all-time average for any NFL running back in history with a minimum of 500 attempts. The three ahead of him are Nick Chubb (5.26), Jamaal Charles (5.38), and Bo Jackson (5.40).
He has 40 career touchdowns, 32 rushing and eight receiving. He has 92 career receptions as well for a total of 738 yards.
Mostert is the latest player featured in our series examining players on the Dolphins’ roster heading into training camp. We look back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for 2024.
RAHEEM MOSTERT, RB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 205 lbs.
Exp.: 10 Years
School: Purdue
How Acquired: Signed as an unrestricted free agent (San Francisco), 2022
2023 in Review
At 31, Mostert became the second-oldest player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. In his ninth NFL season and second with Mike McDaniel in Miami, Mostert became the single-season franchise touchdown king. He surpassed Ricky Williams with 18 rushing touchdowns and leaped over him and Mark Clayton in total touchdowns with 21.
The Dolphins had a league-leading 5.1 yards per carry last season while rookie De’Von Achane set his own record with his 7.8 yards per carry, breaking the mark set in 1973 held by former Dolphins running back Mercury Morris.
Mostert finished the season with 1,012 rushing yards, 25 receptions for 175 yards, and his franchise-record touchdown totals.
In the playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Mostert gained 33 yards on eight attempts with a reception.
Contract/Cap Info
Mostert signed a one-year contract extension this offseason worth $4.13 million, including a $2 million signing bonus and $3.71 million guaranteed.
In 2024, Mostert’s base salary will be $1.21 million, with a signing bonus of $2 million and a workout bonus of $100,000. He will carry a cap hit of $3.4 million and a dead cap value of $4.36 million.
2024 Preview
Mostert is the elder statesman and leader of the running back room, which includes De’Von Achane Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright.
While the Dolphins do have a lot of options for the running game, Mostert figures to once again play a prominent role for the Miami offense, even if he winds up not being able to match his impressive production from last season.
