The Dolphins' Complete 2025 Draft List and Comp Pick History
The 2025 NFL draft order is now set, and thanks to compensatory picks the Miami Dolphins currently are on track to match their highest number of picks in a seven-round draft.
The Dolphins were awarded four compensatory picks by the NFL on Wednesday, giving them a total of 11 selections at this time. That matches their total for the 2020 draft, though that particular haul featured three picks in the first round and two in the second.
The Dolphins' 2025 haul unfortunately is highlighted by four seventh-round selections, to go along with one pick in the first round, one in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and none in the sixth.
COMP PICK HISTORY
This marked the first time since 2020 that the Dolphins were awarded a compensatory pick, who are given out on the basis on net compensatory free agent losses the previous years.
The Dolphins also got a third-round compensatory pick for the first time since 2017 when they got one for the free agent departure the previous year of defensive end Olivier Vernon, who had signed with the New York Giants after the Dolphins placed but then rescinded the transition tag. With that comp pick, the Dolphins selected Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.
The Dolphins received two compensatory picks in 2020, one in the fourth and in the seventh.
The fourth-round selection was used in a trade-up to select guard Solomon Kindley from Georgia, while the seventh-round pick was traded to Seattle for a 2021 sixth-round pick that was sent to the Chicago Bears in a trade for tight end Adam Shaheen.
THE DOLPHINS' 2025 DRAFT PICKS
Round 1 — 13th overall
Round 2 — 48th overall (16th in round)
Round 3 — 98th overall (34th in round)*
Round 4 — 116th overall (14th in round); 135th overall (33rd in round)*
Round 5 — 150th overall (14th in round); 155th overall (19th in round)
Round 6 — None
Round 7 — 224th overall (8th in round); 231st overall (15th in round); 253rd overall (37th in round); 256th overall (40th in round)
TRADES INVOLVING 2025 DOLPHINS PICKS
Round 3 — The Dolphins traded the 79th overall pick (15th in round) to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 fourth-round pick used to select RB Jaylen Wright
Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 155th overall pick (17th in round) from the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade that brought OLB Bradley Chubb to Miami
Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick (16th in round) to the Chicago Bears as part of the 2023 trade for WR Chase Claypool
Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 224th overall pick (8th in round) from the Chicago Bears as part of the Claypool trade