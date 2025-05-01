All Dolphins

The Dolphins' Most Attractive 2025 Matchups

The 2025 NFL regular season schedule will be released this month and one question will be how many prime-time games the Miami Dolphins get

Alain Poupart

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) made a 61-yard field goal to take the lead over the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium last season.
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) made a 61-yard field goal to take the lead over the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium last season. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will find out their 2025 regular season schedule in less than two weeks ago, more specifically the dates and times for each of their already-known 17 opponents.

Maybe the biggest looming question regarding the Dolphins schedule will be the opponent for the game in Spain, along with how many prime-time games they'll be assigned after their disappointing 8-9 finish (with the caveat that they were without their starting quarterback for six games).

The Dolphins had four prime-time games last season — all of them part of the initial schedule, as opposed to matchups that were flexed — and they came against the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.

As always, it's difficult to try to predict which of the Dolphins' 17 games will be chosen to be played at night because those aren't always necessarily simply the best matchups, as evidenced by the Monday night games against Tennessee the last two years despite the Titans' lack of success, so we'll simple here list a six-pack of the best Dolphins matchups of 2024.

THE DOLPHINS' SIX MOST ATTRACTIVE MATCHUPS OF 2025

1. Miami at Buffalo/Buffalo at Miami — This will remain the game(s) to watch as long as the Bills are dominating the AFC East, and they've won the past five division titles.

2. Baltimore at Miami — There were a lot of fireworks the past two times the teams met, the Dolphins' 42-38 victory at Baltimore in 2022 and the Ravens' 56-19 victory in 2023.

3. Cincinnati at Miami — It's another matchup between the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2020 draft, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.

4. Washington at Miami — This has been rumored as the likely matchup for the Dolphins game in Spain as the home team, and it's got a lot of potential after the Commanders' run to the NFC Championship Game in QB Jayden Daniels' rookie season.

5. L.A. Chargers at Miami — It's another battle of 2020 first-round quarterbacks, the latest round between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

6. Miami vs. New England — The AFC East has two new head coaches with the Patriots' Mike Vrabel and the New York Jets' Aaron Glenn, and New England looks like a team that could make a move in 2025 and add another obstacle in the Dolphins' quest to become division champions again.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2025 OPPONENTS

DOLPHINS 2025 HOME GAMES

Buffalo Bills — 2024 record: 13-4 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Bills 30, Dolphins 27)

New England Patriots — 2024 record: 4-13 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Dolphins 34, Patriots 15)

New York Jets — 2024 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Jets 32, Dolphins 20)

Baltimore Ravens — 2024 record: 12-5 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Ravens 56, Dolphins 19)

Cincinnati Bengals — 2024 record: 9-8 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Bengals 27, Dolphins 15)

Los Angeles Chargers — 2024 record: 11-6 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 36, Chargers 34)

New Orleans Saints — 2024 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Dolphins 20, Saints 3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 2024 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Bucs 45, Dolphins 17)

Washington Commanders — 2024 record: 12-5 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)

DOLPHINS 2025 AWAY GAMES

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns — 2024 record: 3-14 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Dolphins 20, Browns 3)

Pittsburgh Steelers — 2024 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Dolphins 16, Steelers 10)

Indianapolis Colts — 2024 record: 8-9 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Colts 16, Dolphins 10)

Atlanta Falcons — 2024 record: 8-9 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)

Carolina Panthers — 2024 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 42, Panthers 21)

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News