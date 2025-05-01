The Dolphins' Most Attractive 2025 Matchups
The Miami Dolphins will find out their 2025 regular season schedule in less than two weeks ago, more specifically the dates and times for each of their already-known 17 opponents.
Maybe the biggest looming question regarding the Dolphins schedule will be the opponent for the game in Spain, along with how many prime-time games they'll be assigned after their disappointing 8-9 finish (with the caveat that they were without their starting quarterback for six games).
The Dolphins had four prime-time games last season — all of them part of the initial schedule, as opposed to matchups that were flexed — and they came against the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night.
As always, it's difficult to try to predict which of the Dolphins' 17 games will be chosen to be played at night because those aren't always necessarily simply the best matchups, as evidenced by the Monday night games against Tennessee the last two years despite the Titans' lack of success, so we'll simple here list a six-pack of the best Dolphins matchups of 2024.
THE DOLPHINS' SIX MOST ATTRACTIVE MATCHUPS OF 2025
1. Miami at Buffalo/Buffalo at Miami — This will remain the game(s) to watch as long as the Bills are dominating the AFC East, and they've won the past five division titles.
2. Baltimore at Miami — There were a lot of fireworks the past two times the teams met, the Dolphins' 42-38 victory at Baltimore in 2022 and the Ravens' 56-19 victory in 2023.
3. Cincinnati at Miami — It's another matchup between the top two quarterbacks taken in the 2020 draft, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.
4. Washington at Miami — This has been rumored as the likely matchup for the Dolphins game in Spain as the home team, and it's got a lot of potential after the Commanders' run to the NFC Championship Game in QB Jayden Daniels' rookie season.
5. L.A. Chargers at Miami — It's another battle of 2020 first-round quarterbacks, the latest round between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.
6. Miami vs. New England — The AFC East has two new head coaches with the Patriots' Mike Vrabel and the New York Jets' Aaron Glenn, and New England looks like a team that could make a move in 2025 and add another obstacle in the Dolphins' quest to become division champions again.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS 2025 OPPONENTS
DOLPHINS 2025 HOME GAMES
Buffalo Bills — 2024 record: 13-4 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Bills 30, Dolphins 27)
New England Patriots — 2024 record: 4-13 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Dolphins 34, Patriots 15)
New York Jets — 2024 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Jets 32, Dolphins 20)
Baltimore Ravens — 2024 record: 12-5 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Ravens 56, Dolphins 19)
Cincinnati Bengals — 2024 record: 9-8 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Bengals 27, Dolphins 15)
Los Angeles Chargers — 2024 record: 11-6 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 36, Chargers 34)
New Orleans Saints — 2024 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Dolphins 20, Saints 3)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 2024 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Bucs 45, Dolphins 17)
Washington Commanders — 2024 record: 12-5 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 45, Commanders 15)
DOLPHINS 2025 AWAY GAMES
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns — 2024 record: 3-14 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Dolphins 20, Browns 3)
Pittsburgh Steelers — 2024 record: 10-7 ... Last meeting: 2022 (Dolphins 16, Steelers 10)
Indianapolis Colts — 2024 record: 8-9 ... Last meeting: 2024 (Colts 16, Dolphins 10)
Atlanta Falcons — 2024 record: 8-9 ... Last meeting: 2021 (Falcons 30, Dolphins 28)
Carolina Panthers — 2024 record: 5-12 ... Last meeting: 2023 (Dolphins 42, Panthers 21)