The Dolphins National Media Draft Grades
The 2025 NFL Draft grades are in.
The Miami Dolphins addressed clear needs, but draft pundits question whether this class packs enough punch entering a must-win season. The issue isn’t necessarily who Miami drafted, but how they drafted.
The Dolphins entered the draft needing help across the offensive line, defensive line, cornerback, and safety. GM Chris Grier addressed the trenches early, selecting Kenneth Grant in Round 1 before trading up for Arizona’s Jonah Savaiinaea in Round 2.
However, after trading out of the fourth round to acquire a future third-round pick, the Dolphins were left without a third- or fourth-round selection, remaining off the podium for more than 100 picks between their second- and fifth-round selections.
NFL.com and The Associated Press saw Miami’s vision and gave the franchise a B+. USA Today’s Nate Davis had Miami at the bottom of the class with a C-, questioning Grier’s early-round decision-making. Overall, based on the grades from 10 analysts, the Dolphins finished the 2025 NFL draft with a 2.7 GPA.
THE REPORT CARD ON THE 2025 MIAMI DOLPHINS DRAFT CLASS
ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.): C+
Analysis: Kenneth Grant is a good player, no doubt. The 331-pounder stops runners in their tracks and breaks up passes at the line of scrimmage. The Dolphins needed an impact player next to Zach Sieler on the defensive line. I just don't know that No. 13 overall was the place to find that player — especially because Grant's pass rush upside is limited. The bigger need falls in the secondary. Even before Miami was exploring a (Jalen) Ramsey trade, cornerback was a problem. Miami came to Green Bay with some combination of Storm Duck, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner penciled in at CB2 to replace Kendall Fuller. That wasn't going to work. Safety was an even bigger issue after Jevon Holland signed with the Giants. Yet it was crickets at both positions until Day 3. Jason Marshall Jr. (CB32) and Dante Trader Jr. (S16) were the only adds.
Sports Illustrated (Matt Verderame): C+
Analysis: The Dolphins did well with their selections, but it’s tough to get a top grade when you make only two picks through the first four rounds. Miami added a much-needed guard to its offensive line in Savaiinaea, who could start as a rookie. Grant, their first-round pick, is a 331-pound run-stuffer who also provides some juice as a pass rusher. He’ll fit nicely on a front four which includes Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
NFL.com (Chad Reuter): B+
Analysis: Grant's a potential force on the defensive line, but Derrick Harmon (picked by the Steelers at No. 21 overall) and Walter Nolen (taken by the Cardinals at No. 16) could prove to be better values. Miami went with another big body in Savaiinaea to replace Robert Jones at guard, though they gave up two mid-round picks and received one in return to move up and select Savaiinaea. Miami wisely stockpiled a 2026 third-round pick instead of choosing someone in the fourth this year. Phillips and Biggers showed the team's commitment to stopping the run. Marshall lasted longer in the draft than I figured, given his coverage skills. Trader is going to punish ball-carriers at the next level. I projected the bulky Gordon to Miami on Day 3 to bring a physical presence. Ewers enters a QB room in Miami where Tua Tagovailoa's backups historically have tended to see their fair share of action.
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): B
Analysis: If nothing else, give a round of applause to general manager Chris Grier for flipping the draft philosophy and finally building through the trenches. Grant was picked too early for the nose tackle position, yet I wouldn't be stunned if he's one of the best players at that niche spot in three or four years. Savaiinaea is a dancing bear with positional versatility — which was needed — and Phillips is a dynamic one-gap penetrator at defensive tackle. I didn't love the two defensive back selections, although Marshall brings plus man-coverage skills to the field. Gordon can be a hammer at running back, he'll compliment Achane well.
The Ringer (Danny Kelly): B
Analysis: The Dolphins just put together one of the most boring draft classes I can ever remember. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, to be clear — I actually like that the team focused heavily on drafting some big boys. I’m a big fan of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who adds some much-needed disruption and physicality to the interior defensive line. Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea is a smooth-mover with heavy hands and should bring some power to the Dolphins interior offensive line. Add in Maryland defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who brings twitchy movement skills and a talent for generally creating chaos in the pocket, and you got yourself a stew going. There may not be a star in this group, but the Dolphins did something essential with this class: They got tougher in the trenches.
Yahoo Sports (Charles McDonald): B-
Analysis: The Dolphins add to the trenches with their first two selections. Kenneth Grant isn’t someone I had linked to Miami, but it’s a selection that I’ve liked the more I’ve marinated on it. Grant is big, athletic, sturdy against the run, and has upside as a disruptor against the run and pass. His best ball is in front of him and he joins a Dolphins front that has some serious teeth to it. Jonah Savaiinaea is a big guard, but moves well (which matched his testing at the NFL scouting combine), making him a good fit for the Dolphins. They moved up to get Savaiinaea, and I would have liked them to add even more numbers to their line, but he fits a need and went in the proper range of where he was predicted to go. Dante Trader Jr. is a fifth-round selection who gives the Dolphins more bodies at safety.
Pro Football Focus: B
Analysis: The Dolphins could have gone in many directions, but they opted to fill a void on the interior with a nose tackle who possesses a rare combination of size and quickness. Grant posted an 87.5 PFF run-defense grade (90th percentile) in 2024 and is an upgrade over Benito Jones. This pick further boosts a defense that ranked sixth in PFF run-defense grade last season.
Pro Football Network: C+
Analysis: To the Dolphins’ credit, they did what many people wanted them to do: Focus on the trenches. They spent their first two picks, and half of their overall selections, on trench players, and their second-round pick — Jonah Savaiinaea — was one of the best confluences of need and “best player available” in the entire draft. Savaiinaea should be an impact starter at guard, and even though the Kenneth Grant selection was too rich, Grant does have high upside in a niche where that kind of two-phase, three-down potential is relatively difficult to find. The problem is, the Dolphins didn’t build off of the Grant selection as well as they could have.
Assosciated Press (Rob Maaddi): B+
Analysis: DT Kenneth Grant (13) fills an immediate need. So does G Jonah Savaiinaea (37). DT Jordan Phillips (143), CB Jason Marshall Jr. and S Dante Trader Jr. (155) stock up the defensive side. QB Quinn Ewers (231) is strong value in the seventh round.
USA Today (Nate Davis): C-
Analysis: They absolutely needed to get tougher in the trenches — on both sides of the ball. So from that standpoint, spending their only picks ahead of the fifth round on DT Kenneth Grant (Round 1) and G Jonah Savaiinaea (Round 2) made sense. Conversely, were they both slight reaches relative to their draft position or even the best available options at their respective positions? The team’s spotty track record, especially on the O-line, makes one wonder.