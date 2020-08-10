The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of the Week

Ranking the top five Dolphins stories of the week:

1. Hurns, Wilson Opt Out

It took a while before the Dolphins had any player exercising their right to opt out of the 2020 because of the pandemic, but then the Dolphins lost two players in two days — at the same position no less.

The first Dolphins player to opt out was wide receiver Allen Hurns and he was followed the next day by Albert Wilson.

The two players were big reasons the Dolphins felt no need to add a veteran wide receiver in the offseason while they were busy upgrading the roster at just about every other spot.

And good for Hurns to fire back at Deion Sanders after his dubious post Twitter post.

2. Reeling in Rogers

The departures of Hurns and Wilson led the Dolphins to replenish their wide receiver corps, which they did by re-signing Ricardo Louis and then bringing in former Colts wideout Chester Rogers.

Rogers showed flashes during his time with Indianapolis and he brings with him an interesting back story, the product of his time as a child actor and his role in "Madea's Family Reunion."

3. On and Off the COVID-19 List

The Dolphins were busy all week moving players on and off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but the good news is that the week ended with only one player on it.

That was offensive lineman Ereck Flowers, who was put on the COVID-19 list Aug. 2.

Rookie free agent Benito Jones had his second stint on the list this week, though he again is off it.

4. Tankersley's Time Is Up

Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley was one of those players who came off the Reserve COVID-19 list this week, but with that move came the end of his tenure in Miami.

The Dolphins waived the 2017 third-round pick from Clemson whose career has done nothing but go sideways after he started 11 games as a rookie. He lost his starting job after struggling in training camp in 2018 and then tore an ACL in practice that November and hasn't played in a game since then.

As we chronicled, it was yet another disappointment for a largely disappointing 2017 draft class.

5. Dolphins Hit the Field

The week began with the Dolphins joining other teams around the league in hitting the practice field for the first time in this most unusual camp, though the work was limited to conditioning and walk-throughs.

There'll be another week of that before actual practice begins Aug. 17.

