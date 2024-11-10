The Latest on the Tyreek Situation
The Miami Dolphins are facing a borderline must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and a big question the day before the game is whether they'll have Tyreek Hill in the lineup.
There was additional information provided regarding his wrist injury Sunday morning, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero indicating his status might not be determined until pregame warmups.
But there also was a social media clip from Hill himself showing on the team plane headed to California with him saying, "It's about to go down," which certainly doesn't sound like he's thinking he'll have to miss the game.
THE NFL NETWORK REPORT
Hill didn't practice Friday or Saturday because of a wrist injury and he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
“Managing something, just kind of was heating up so trying to have it cool down," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Saturday. "He’s doing everything possible. He’s a competitor, so we’ll see how he responds but just trying to get him to game day. He’s prepared and if his body lets him, he’ll play but we’ll see.”
The injury, according to Pelissero, initially occurred during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders and flared up again at some point during the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.
The All-22 replay shows Hill grabbing his left wrist following a Raheem Mostert run in the third quarter and asking out of the game, but there didn't seem to be anything unusual when he blocked a Bills defensive back on the play.
Hill has not been on the injury report all season for a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable before the Arizona game because of a foot injury he sustained in practice but wound up playing in the Week 8 matchup against the Cardinals.