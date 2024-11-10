All Dolphins

The Latest on the Tyreek Situation

While there are mixed signals regarding Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's availability for the Monday night game, it's fair to be optimistic he will play against the Los Angeles Rams

Alain Poupart

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kiir Elam (5) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after making a catch during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Kiir Elam (5) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after making a catch during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins are facing a borderline must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and a big question the day before the game is whether they'll have Tyreek Hill in the lineup.

There was additional information provided regarding his wrist injury Sunday morning, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero indicating his status might not be determined until pregame warmups.

But there also was a social media clip from Hill himself showing on the team plane headed to California with him saying, "It's about to go down," which certainly doesn't sound like he's thinking he'll have to miss the game.

THE NFL NETWORK REPORT

Hill didn't practice Friday or Saturday because of a wrist injury and he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

“Managing something, just kind of was heating up so trying to have it cool down," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Saturday. "He’s doing everything possible. He’s a competitor, so we’ll see how he responds but just trying to get him to game day. He’s prepared and if his body lets him, he’ll play but we’ll see.”

The injury, according to Pelissero, initially occurred during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders and flared up again at some point during the 30-27 loss against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

The All-22 replay shows Hill grabbing his left wrist following a Raheem Mostert run in the third quarter and asking out of the game, but there didn't seem to be anything unusual when he blocked a Bills defensive back on the play.

Hill has not been on the injury report all season for a wrist injury. He was listed as questionable before the Arizona game because of a foot injury he sustained in practice but wound up playing in the Week 8 matchup against the Cardinals.

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

