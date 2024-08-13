The Latest On Tyreek Hill's Civil Case
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not have to miss valuable practice or meeting time this season due to any civil trial involving the lawsuit brought by social media influencer Sophie Hall. According to Tuesday's Broward County, Florida Circuit Court Judge ruling, it will not go to trial this season.
Judge David Haimes ordered the matter tentatively set for the three-week trial period commencing November 3, 2025. It's possible the matter could be continued beyond that date.
Hall's attorneys filed a Notice of Ready for Trial on July 1st. They have taken the position that the case should go to trial quickly. There was some speculation that the matter was going to be tried this season, with Hill being compelled to miss time away from the team. It was accurately reported on this site that Hill would not have to be in court this season.
Haimes does not believe the case is ready for trial. He will likely have three solid weeks in any calendar next November when he can use his three-week trial period on one case.
In a story last month, we disclosed that a case management conference was going to be held on Tuesday. We further reported that the judge would set a tentative trial period at the conference and order other trial-related deadlines.
That's precisely what the court did. The court set a call of the calendar for October 24th, which will give a more definitive date for the jury trial. It is possible the trial will roll over to a future calendar after that date.
Hall alleges she was the victim of assault and battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Hall alleges she sustained severe bodily injuries at the hands of Hill while the two were performing "football plays" at his home in South Florida last year.
Hill has denied the allegations and said that Hall was acting carelessly and recklessly and that she was the proximate cause of her injuries. Hill further alleges Hall had pre-existing injuries that she might have aggravated while participating in the drills with Hill.