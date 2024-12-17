Skylar, DuBose Highlight Tuesday Dolphins Moves
Skylar Thompson is back, Grant DuBose is returning to the injured reserve list, and Blake Ferguson's season appears to be over after all.
Those are the takeaways from the moves the Miami Dolphins made on both their active roster and their practice squad.
To replace DuBose on the active roster following his frightening injury in the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Dolphins signed long-snapped Jake McQuaide just one day after they signed him to the practice squad.
The Dolphins also signed veteran wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the practice squad, in addition to Thompson.
THE LONG-SNAPPER MOVE
The addition of McQuaide to the practice squad breaks the pattern of elevating a long-snapper for the maximum three times before releasing him and signing somebody else.
Ferguson practiced fully each of the past two weeks after being designated to return from the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list, so there was no need to make this move if the Dolphins were planning on activating Ferguson.
There's the possibility that McQuaide was about to be poached by another team, but with all due respect to the profession it's not like finding another long-snapper would have or should have been that difficult.
THE WIDE RECEIVER MOVES
McKenzie, who played his high school at Plantation American Heritage in South Florida, is a longtime member of the Buffalo Bills with stops with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.
He's a solid slot receiver and returner, who brings experience to a group that's pretty thin behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The move of putting DuBose on IR certainly isn't surprising given the terrifying injury he sustained Sunday, even though the updates on his condition are encouraging.
This should concluded a very frustrating for the waiver wire claim from the Green Bay Packers after three games, two of which ended in injuries that put him on IR.
THE SKYLAR MOVE
The idea of bringing back Thompson on the practice squad is one we suggested when the Dolphins waived him Saturday.
While Thompson came up short in his one start with Tua Tagovailoa on IR, there really was no harm in having another arm on the practice squad.