The Moment the Dolphins Selected Grant

The Miami Dolphins drafted Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the 13th overall pick

Alain Poupart

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a tackle against USC during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a tackle against USC during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The selection of Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant made team owner Stephen Ross happy, and it wasn't strictly about landing a top prospect at a position of need.

Ross was thrilled with the selection because, put simply, he's a Michigan man and Grant played for his beloved Wolverines.

That connection was a highlight of the phone call the Dolphins made to Grant as they prepared to make his selection with the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft official.

As shown in a video released by the Dolphins, GM Chris Grier first got on the phone with Grant, and was followed by head coach Mike McDaniel and then Ross.

Born in Detroit, Ross earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and later became a major donor to the school.

He gave the business school $100 million in 2004, four years before he became part-owner of the Dolphins and it was renamed the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Ross committed an additional $200 million to the university in 2013, distributed between Michigan Ross and the university’s athletic department. In 2017, Ross donated an additional $50 million to the business school, and in 2020 he established the Related Scholars Fund at Ross to attract and support students from diverse environments who are underrepresented in business leadership.

So, yeah, Ross is a Michigan man.

And Grant became the second Michigan player during Ross' time as majority owner, following tackle Ryan Hayes being selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.

"I'm thrilled you're coming down here," Ross told Grant on the phone call. "I've been waiting for a Michigan guy. You've got a lot of friends, a lot of Michigan people here."

Along with Ross, another Michigan alum in the Dolphins organization is Tom Garfinkel, the team's vice chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Grant was the last of three Michigan players selected in the first round Thursday night, along with fellow defensive tackle Mason Graham taken fifth by the Cleveland Browns and tight end Colston Loveland taken 10th by the Chicago Bears.

THE DOLPHINS SELECTION OF GRANT

The Dolphins selected Grant over other potential targets like Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, Mississippi D-tackle Walter Nolen or an offensive lineman like North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, or a wild card like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Grant played three seasons at Michigan and started 17 games.

He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors each of the past two seasons, along with third-team Associated Press All-America honors in 2024 when he had 32 tackles, 3 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 5 passes batted down.

He became the third Michigan player the Dolphins selected in the first round, following tackles Jon Giesler in 1979 and Jake Long in 2008.

ALAIN POUPART

