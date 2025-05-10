The One Must-Do for Each Dolphins Draft Pick
As the Miami Dolphins kick off the start of 2025 rookie minicamp, eight draftees and more than a dozen undrafted free agents begin their personal journeys in the NFL. Should they survive cuts or make the practice squad, there is no year more crucial in a player’s growth than their first.
Each Miami draftee comes with strengths and weaknesses, some more glaring than others. The weaknesses are what will be attacked early by veteran opponents who are better prepared physically and mentally, just by having had football as a full-time job.
Here's a look at the Dolphins’ eight draft picks and ways that each of them can help themselves — as well as situations that may help them — before and throughout the 2025 season.
DT Kenneth Grant
Suggesting that Grant is going to enter the league as a physical force is more than fair. The way he ate double teams at Michigan showed a player with superior strength in his back and lower half, the ideal location for an interior lineman.
But at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, Grant posted just 22 reps at 225 pounds, worst of the nine defensive tackles who tested (new teammate Jordan Phillips was first with 29). Grant uses his arms well already, but it’s clear they can get stronger.
So aside from learning technique and all the things one can expect, anticipate that the Dolphins strength and conditioning staff will be all over working on Grant’s upper half, something that will go a long way toward him achieving his vast potential.
G Jonah Savaiinaea
Physically, Saviinaea seems ready for the league as well. What will help him is what he couldn’t get on the playing field in college: consistency.
Savaiinaea played guard his first year at Arizona, right tackle in his second, and split time between left and right tackle last year. What he needs he will get, a chance to focus on one position and become an expert at it.
DT Jordan Phillips
At 20 years old, it’s understandable if Phillips’ game isn’t yet refined. What he does have, though, is brute strength coupled with a great attitude always looking to improve.
A physical freak, Phillips has stated that he back-squatted 705 pounds after returning to campus from a trip to Big Ten Media Days, stopped at 705 only by his strength coaches who were worried Maryland’s star defensive lineman might injure himself before the season even started, on their watch.
What Phillips needs is defensive line coach Austin Clark and his experience. In his two years at Maryland, Phillips’ position coach — former first-round pick Corey Liuget — had only those two years of experience as a coach after years playing in the NFL.
Getting with Clark and the defensive staff can help Phillips in his quest to not only beat defenders physically, but use technique to turn his efforts into greater production.
CB Jason Marshall Jr.
A second and harder look at Marshall’s college film was revealing. The former five-star recruit has all the skill required to be a good NFL outside cornerback — when it comes to his pass coverage.
The rap Marshall got in pre-draft analysis questioning his desire probably is not fair. But it likely stems from some of his poor tackling efforts in college.
Marshall was strong when attacking a ball carrier or quarterback in the backfield, but poor when a player was coming at him in the open field. His last play of 2024 was him diving to tackle a player at the goal line and injuring his shoulder.
It’s hard to suggest what will serve Marshall best, whether it's technique or strength work. Either way, the achievable goal is to become a better tackler.
S Dante Trader Jr.
Of all the Miami rookies, Trader may have the simplest task this offseason — continue what he’s been doing.
It’s well documented that Trader went to Maryland — a lacrosse powerhouse — ranked higher as a lacrosse recruit than as one in football. What is less reported are the rigors that come with maintaining a typical college student school schedule while training for two physical sports without really ever getting a break.
Trader chose not to play lacrosse prior to last season for the first time since taking up both. Having that ability just for one spring helped the newest Dolphins’ safety earn his team’s Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in 2024, and having the ability to dedicate a full day to go to work in an NFL facility and continue that specialization will only help him perfect his trade, so to speak.
RB Ollie Gordon II
For a sixth-round pick, Gordon has a pretty clear-cut path to not only a roster spot, but playing time — beat out veteran Alexander Mattison.
What Gordon needs, he will get in Miami — and that’s a reset button. Gordon started off 2024 coming off some personal concerns, played a little heavier than he did in his Doak Walker-winning year of 2023, and had nagging injuries throughout the season that slowed him.
One of Gordon’s goals should be to figure out at what weight he wants to play. He weighed in at 226 at the combine, one pound heavier than he played 2024. Frankly, his feet did not look the same in 2024 as they did in ’23, when his listed playing weight was 211.
QB Quinn Ewers
Ewers has not been completely healthy since his junior year of high school. After struggling with injuries early, he worked hard for his 2023 season at Texas after never really focusing on his body for whatever reason. He started the season strong, showing both a strong arm and improved ability as a runner only to have an edge rusher come down on his throwing shoulder in game seven against Houston.
Coming in with the lowered expectations of a seventh-round pick might actually be the best thing that could happen to Ewers. He’ll finally see the time and attention he needs to take care of his body without having to worry about looking over his shoulder at the next big thing trying to take his job, like he did at Texas.
If he can get healthy and strong, expect to see a different product physically than his last year at Texas when he played the final 10 games of the season with a torn oblique and the final four with a high ankle sprain.
DT Zeek Biggers
Biggers is a challenge in terms of where he should focus because it’s kind of tough figuring out where he is going to play. He’s kind of a bad combination of height and strength as in he’s too tall to effectively play over the ball at his current strength level, aside from his skills using his long arms to affect passing lanes and block kicks.
At 6-5 ½, 321 pounds, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Miami go one of two ways with him. It could have him hit the weight room full time in hopes he can overcome his current strength deficiencies and develop into a reasonable rotational defensive lineman. Or, they could look at Biggers height, try and slim him down and have a large 4i technique (inside the tackle) or defensive end when they are in a true 3-4 alignment.
Biggers best chance could be as a practice squad player right now until he manages his way to what his best spot on the line can be.