The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 21-25
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.
Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.
And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.
So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 21-25:
25. 2017 at Atlanta — Dolphins 20, Falcons 17
The Dolphins were 2-2 when they prepared to face the 3-1 defending NFC champion Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and things sure didn't look good when Atlanta took a 17-0 lead into halftime. But Jay Cutler led the offense on scoring drives all four times Miami had the ball in the second half and the Dolphins came up with a huge defensive stand to clinch the victory when safety Reshad Jones picked off a Matt Ryan pass on a first-and-10 from the Miami 26 — well within field goal range.
24. 2001 at Tennessee — Dolphins 31, Titans 23
This Sunday night opener was highlighted by one of Dolphins Hall of Famer Zach Thomas' signature plays, his 34-yard pick-six punctuated by his forward flip into the end zone. But this was an overall great opening performance by the Dolphins, who also got two touchdowns from running back Lamar Smith, including a 65-yard score on a screen pass from Jay Fiedler. The final score didn't do justice to Miami's performance because Thomas' touchdown made it 31-14 before Tennessee scored nine points in the final 6:09.
23. 2000 at East Rutherford, N.J. — Jets 40, Dolphins 37 (OT)
This is the last Dolphins loss in the countdown and, painful as it was, it was just a wild and crazy game that always will be remembered. For those who don't remember or have chosen to forget, the Dolphins led 30-7 heading into the fourth quarter and it didn't seem like a big deal when Sam Madison let a potential interception slip through his fingers into the hands of Laveranues Coles in the end zone to make it 30-13 early in the fourth quarter. Another strange aspect of this game (among many) is that the Jets got not one but two interceptions in overtime, as Marcus Coleman fumbled on the return of his first pick before intercepting Jay Fiedler again on a first-and-10 from the Jets 43.
22. 2002 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 30, Jets 3
We'll go quickly from the most painful loss against the Jets to the most satisfying in recent memory. And while there was nothing overly remarkable about this game itself, it deserves a high ranking because it was an emphatic way to end an eight-game losing streak against the rival Jets. Ricky Williams was the star of this game with 151 rushing yards, including a 53-yard touchdown that made it 23-3 in the fourth quarter. The defense, meanwhile, came up with three picks and three sacks against Vinny Testaverde (who had engineered the 2000 comeback) and future Dolphins QB Chad Pennington.
21. 2009 vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 31, Jets 27
Our countdown earlier featured a 2009 early-season Monday night game and this one took place three weeks later, and was even more exciting and featured a better outcome. After a maybe ho-hum first three quarters, the fourth quarter was borderline spectacular as it featured five lead changes that included a 53-yard touchdown pass from Chad Henne to Ted Ginn Jr. to put Miami up 24-20. After the Jets went up 27-24, the Dolphins responded with a 70-yard drive that ended with Ronnie Brown taking the snap in the Wildcat and scoring on a 2-yard run with 10 seconds left.
PREVIOUSLY IN THE COUNTDOWN
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 71-75
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 66-70
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 61-65
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 56-60
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 51-55
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 46-50
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 41-45
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 36-40
-- The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 31-35