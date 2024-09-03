The Tough Task Facing the Evolving Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins offensive line remains a much-scrutinized and somewhat unsettled group heading into the 2024 regular season, but it'll have to be ready to face a Jacksonville Jaguars defensive front that features three former first-round picks.
Last season, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker combined for more sacks (27.5) than any other pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Hines-Allen finished with the second-most sacks in the NFL last season, pairing with Walker to make the Jaguars the only team with two players to finish with double-digit sacks.
Besides their dynamic edge rushers, the Jaguars added a valuable veteran presence in former 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead. Despite only playing in 12 games while fighting a torn meniscus for part of last season, Armstead finished with the third-highest sack total of his career while helping lead the 49ers get to the Super Bowl.
When asked about the task at hand, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was quick to acknowledge the challenges that his team will face.
“I think they’re a great group to start with because they’re super talented," McDaniel said. "If you’re not on your game, you will be exposed, and I think that’s something that you have to be used to in the National Football League."
Hines-Allen quickly established himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers, with his first double-digit sack season coming as a rookie. After breaking the Jaguars single-season sack record last season, he signed a five-year $150 million contract extension.
Unlike Hines-Allen, Walker’s rookie season was relatively quiet. The former No.1 overall pick finished with 3.5 sacks and 49 combined tackles as a rookie. Walker improved monumentally in his second season, nearly tripling his sack total.
While his double-digit sack performance may have been a surprise to some people, McDaniel says that he expects Walker to continue to evolve.
“ You’re scared of ‘Walk’ (Travon Walker) making a play at the point of attack or from the backside of a play. I just saw little glimpses of evolution that you know is coming,” McDaniel said. “You can tell that they’re preparing to put him in positions to make plays and be a primary area of focus. It’s going to take several people to slow him down, for sure.”
While the Jaguars have retained the league’s most productive pass-rushing duo, their defense will have a new look this season.
New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is expected to implement a defensive front with four down linemen, a different look from the 3-4 defense the Jaguars primarily utilized last season.
During his time as defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, Nielsen’s defense ranked 11th in fewest yards allowed per game in 2023.
“They play with consistent technique and fundamentals and their relentless strain. Very talented group that is playing hard together, that’s what I see on tape,” McDaniel said. “That's something that’s been paramount in Coach Nielsen’s repertoire.”
THE DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE STILL IN FLUX
After Connor Williams signed with the Seahawks in free-agency, he left a concerning vacancy at center for the Dolphins. The signing of former Tennessee Titans starter Aaron Brewer seemed to put to rest the concerns, but Brewer sustained a hand injury during one of the joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons early in training camp and hasn't practiced since.
In his absence, Liam Eichenberg has worked at center, with Lester Cotton starting at right guard and Robert Jones taking over for Wynn at left guard.
While Brewer's status for the season opener remains unclear, left tackle Terron Armstead got very few reps in camp in order to preserve him for the regular season and projected left guard Isaiah Wynn on PUP since the start of training camp, McDaniel expressed general optimism with his offensive line.
“I feel great about our starting offensive line, I also feel great about the contingencies we have in place should we have a different version of that this week,” McDaniel said. “My crystal ball is broken, but we’ll take it one step at a time.”