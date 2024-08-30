How Armstead Is Getting Ready for His 12th NFL Season
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead is entering his 12th NFL season with optimism. He feels refreshed and ready to lead his team to its first playoff win in over two decades.
The key term with Armstead during the just-completed training camp was "load management." The four-time Pro Bowl selection got very few team reps in practice and none in joint practices or the preseason games, all with the goal of getting ready for the start of the regular season and giving him the best chance of being in the lineup for as many games as possible in 2024.
His work will ramp up next week as the Dolphins prepare for their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 8th.
"[I'm] still getting ready, still working some technique things. It's always just a constant progression," Armstead said after practice Wednesday.
"Even if I took more reps, I've still got to keep polishing (and) keep working. That's my approach, that's my mind-set, so, I'm going to continue to do that, and I'll be ready for the first game."
The 33-year-old veteran, set to play in his 121st career game when Miami faces Jacksonville, said he hears the outside noise about the team's 24-year playoff-win drought but remains focused on the present.
"We can't worry about or control any type of outside narratives," said Armstead. "If we put our best product on the field every day, we can do that on Sunday, [and] I'm pretty sure we'll like the outcome."
Armstead was one of the most sought-after free agents in 2022, joining the Dolphins after nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
He quickly made an impact in Miami by earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections.
Armstead Staying Ready
Despite his success, Armstead's time with the Dolphins has been marred by injuries, which have limited him to 23 of a possible 34 regular-season games. He also made headlines in late February by suggesting he was thinking about retiring.
Armstead's presence is crucial to Miami's offensive line stability, especially as the Dolphins look to build on consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2001.
Armstead knows his leadership is essential for his on-field skills and for helping his teammates navigate adversity if they want to make history this season.
"We've got a great locker room, we do — top to bottom. It's a very positive environment, so it's not much steadying the ship that we have to do," Armstead said. "There's not many right and wrongs. Of course, we're going to face some adversity through the season and that's when you want the veterans to show face and give vocal experience and knowledge."
Fear the Beard
During training camp, one topic of conversation among the Miami Dolphins players wasn't just about the X's and O's but also about head coach Mike McDaniel's new look.
Known for his unique style and personality, McDaniel recently debuted a fresh beard, catching the attention of many, including Armstead.
"I like it, I like it. I like the look, for sure," said Armstead. "Mike is getting a little more swag to him. I saw a little first day of his tenure to now, the progression, the Miami transformation — he's living."
When it comes to certain transformations, Armstead has made adjustments to remain with the Miami Dolphins and ensure what's best for the team.
He agreed to restructure his contract, reducing his 2024 cap hit by over $10 million, and took a pay cut, which has sparked speculation that this could be his final season. Yet, he remains focused on the task at hand, especially as the Dolphins prepare for their season opener.
"I feel great," he said. "Still getting ready, still working some technique things," he said. "It's always just a constant progression. That's really the beauty of professional sports — like you've never made it."
Armstead's Final Hurrah?
As Armstead prepares for what could be his last season, the Dolphins already are looking ahead, drafting tackle Patrick Paul in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
But for now, Armstead's focus is on the present, leading the charge as Miami aims to break their long playoff drought and make a deep run this season.
"It's time, man," he said. "It's time. I feel like the preseason has been a little lengthy — it's necessary. It's important to everybody, myself included. We need that time to get ready, guys get opportunities, but it's time, man. It's time to get going. [I'm] ready to get this season rolling."